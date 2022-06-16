Eren Yeager towel figure’s uncensored reaction videos range from curious to hilarious as pre-orders about to end

Fan reactions to this uncensored Eren Yeager towel figure were definitely mixed. Credit: Banana Studio

By this time almost every anime fan has seen the infamous towel character Eren Yeager.

As with any major historical event, most Attack On Titan anime fans can even tell you exactly when and where they were exposed to the character in all its anatomically correct glory. Images of the character trended on Twitter for days after they were first posted.

With pre-orders for the figure recently ending on most retailer websites, it may soon be impossible to get your hands on one of these figures. Luckily, sites like WeAreAnimeCollectors still have some available.

While not everyone is interested in adding such a scandalous figure to their collection, that hasn’t stopped anyone from giving their candid reactions to the collectible, and we’ve rounded up some of them.

What are people saying about the character?

When a character like this has its premiere, of course it’s talked about. The towel feature of the Eren Yeager character was wildly searched and discussed several days after the first images appeared on platforms like Twitter, YouTube and TikTok. The way people felt about the character definitely varied, but most users seem to find her either hilarious or unnecessary.

Please be warned that some of the videos below may contain explicit content.

On Twitter, user @attackonshinee had one of the most popular reaction tweets that read, “YELLING AT THIS EREN CHARACTER OOMMGGGGGGG,” along with several photos.

The steep price definitely put some fans off buying the figure. user @roseoftarth tweeted, “I was joking with a friend that I bought them the crappy Eren towel rail as a joke, but like… that price tag.” Who spends that much on racy Eren Yeager figures out here???”

@MidAgeOtaku tweeted, “Who the heck buys an Eren Yeager with a towel over their b*ner?”

I find @samisuperfly best summed up the phenomenon on Twitter: “I sadly remembered Eren Yeager’s towel character and now I have to remind all my friends that it’s back : )”.

The towel character Eren Yeager still lives rent-free in most people’s minds. Photo credit: @samisuperfly/Twitter

Fans on TikTok also had a lot of mixed reactions to the character. User @kierstop posted this video which amassed over 143,000 likes.

TikTok user @mocha_1001 posted this video which honestly sums up a lot of fan reactions pretty well.

Still, some fans, like @tojischain, seem horrified in the best way.

If you want a closer look at Eren Yeager’s character, YouTube user Goken spent over five minutes reacting to it.

What if I haven’t seen or heard of the character yet?

There’s no shame in being late to the party or, in this case, maybe to the bathroom. For those fans who haven’t heard of this figure, it’s a 1/6 scale figure of Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan, created by Banana Studio. Before you click the link, just know that the images on the site are pretty clear.

The character is called “Eren Yeager out of the Bath,” which is a pretty accurate description. It shows Eren in front of a bathroom mirror, abs on full display, with a towel covering him.

While it initially seems like a completely innocent character, it soon turns out to be a lot more scandalous than that. The character is quite literally customizable. The description even states that not only does the figure come with adjustable towels, but also interchangeable privates. Once you see the illustration, it becomes easier to understand why Eren didn’t support Zeke’s sterilization plan.

Are there figures of other characters?

If a fully nude Eren Yeager character isn’t quite your thing, maybe another character might be of interest?

Luckily, several other companies have released some pretty scandalous figurines of other characters as well. The Pieck figure by Rosa Studio can still be pre-ordered here. There was also a Mikasa figure, but apparently one has been sold out for a while.