Emma D’Arcy’s Favorite Olivia Cooke Scene From House Of The Dragon Season 1 Is All About The Eyes

Despite the growing animosity between their on-screen counterparts, there is no ill will between Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke. The two were very warm and complementary to each other, even expressing that the ideal scenario would be for their two characters to work together when speaking to Vulture.

Though the two characters are unlikely to come to terms after blood has been spilled on both sides, D’Arcy remains adamant in her admiration for Cooke. D’arcy said so while describing a scene with Cooke that they really loved. “Seeing you talk to Paddy [Considine] in the ‘eye for an eye’ scene I actually watched her quite a bit just to get some tips –” D’Arcy explained.

This led to Cooke jokingly bursting in, “Shut up.” Despite this, D’Arcy continued to praise Cooke in the scene after her character’s child was horribly mutilated and she demanded justice. “Your eyes speak in full sentences. Live, don’t show. There aren’t that many people who can actually do that,” D’Arcy continued.

“I am amazed at the rigor with which your whole body is living this painful, devastating relationship. I’m really moved by characters who are so cornered,” they concluded. Now that the two are on opposite sides of a war, it’s unlikely that Rhaenyra and Alicent will have many more scenes together. Still, it’s nice to know the duo remain so friendly off-screen.