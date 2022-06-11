Elon Musk: Japan’s birth rate will cause the nation to ‘cease to exist’

Will Japan need to introduce robotic hospital beds to care for its elderly population? Credit: Movic/APPP

Elon Musk, the famous billionaire entrepreneur, regularly posts on Twitter on various topics. And recently, the SpaceX founder and CEO shared his thoughts on declining birth rates in Japan.

“At the risk of stating the obvious, if nothing changes that causes the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. That would be a great loss to the world,” Musk said tweeted on May 7, 2022. He responded to a tweet noting how Japan’s population had fallen by a record 644,000 to 125.5 million in 2021.

Another Twitter user thinks young parents should get state support because of the high cost of living and childcare. And another user says Japan should take in more immigrants to reduce the rate of depopulation. However, many blame Japan’s work culture for having a negative impact on the birth rate.

But is Elon Musk right or is his Twitter post too alarming?!

Why Japan’s population is shrinking

The country’s population has declined for the 11th straight year, according to Japan’s Ministry of Interior and Communications. And deaths have exceeded births by 609,000, while emigration is a concern with more people moving out than moving in.

Undoubtedly, these figures show that there is indeed a clear downward trend in Japan’s population. But we should remember that declining birth rates are the order of the day in advanced economies in Asia and around the world. In addition, housing costs play a crucial role for couples who have fewer children than their ancestors.

But Japan has unique challenges to overcome, like hikikomori and its toxic work culture.

Hikikomori is a syndrome in which young adults suffer from alarming social withdrawal, leading them to become hermits and avoid entering into romantic relationships. And Japanese companies expect their workers to work long hours, leaving them little time for social and family life.

Is Japan’s toxic work culture partly responsible for the country’s low birth rate?

Elon Musk tweets about falling birth rates (again)

But Elon Musk didn’t end talks about falling birth rates with Japan. He recently tweeted about the fertility collapse in the US, saying, “The birth rate in the US has been below minimum for about 50 years.”

And as expected, Musk’s followers and multitudes of other Twitter users responded to this pressing issue with controversial and humorous takes. But Pranay Pathole tweeted one of the most insightful and thoughtful posts, with an embedded data visualization of the shrinking world population:

The world population will shrink in the coming decades. This is deeply concerning. To make life multiplanetary and build a self-sufficient city on Mars, we need humans. But if this trend continues, it will have serious implications for humanity. pic.twitter.com/W0WrnNS3KE — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) May 24, 2022

But should anime fans worry about Japan’s predicament?

In short, Elon Musk is right when he sounds the alarm on this matter. But Japan is unlikely to cease to exist, and if it does, much of the developed world will face a similar predicament. So anime fans don’t have to worry that Japan won’t exist anytime soon.

In addition, an aging population and its possible consequences have bothered the Japanese for quite some time.

In 1991, Roujin Z, an award-winning sci-fi anime, introduced viewers to a robotic hospital bed designed to take care of an 87-year-old widower. With its screenplay and story written by Katsuhiro Otomo, the famous Akira, Roujin Z’s take on elder care is both compelling and frightening.

And given Japan’s leading role in robotics, such a scenario is plausible. Let’s hope Japan heeds the warning and finds workable solutions to avert its demographic woes.