Eliza Helps Abel! Release Date

advertisement

The Reincarnation Magician Of The Inferior Eyes Chapter 78 will revolve around the huge battle between Amo and Abel. Well, fans loved the concept of Abel coming back to learn magic and everyone’s eyes on him. Eliza wanted to be with him, but she was afraid it wouldn’t work out between them. Meanwhile, Noël also wanted to be with Abel. But will he choose one of them?

Meanwhile, in the 78th chapter, Abel will feel some energies and go in that direction. Eliza and Noel will do their best to deal with Amo, but things won’t be that easy. Abel will help them and use his strongest magic to defeat Amo. Eliza will help him with his plan. Read on to find out more.

The Reincarnation Magician of the Inferior Eyes Chapter 78: What Will Happen Next?

It seems like Abel created the Black Mist after sensing his opponent in the Academy building. He will head towards a duel with Amo. But before that, Amo will use his powers to block people’s path. They will do their best to seize this opportunity to run away. But they would have a hard time fighting back against Amo and his powers. He uses regalia to defend himself against the Black Mist. Meanwhile, Noel and Eliza will join forces to attack Amo, but unfortunately they will fail in their mission.

Abel will soon join them and use his dark powers to save the Academy. It will surprise everyone, since no one has ever heard of such magic. Noel and Eliza will share a look and wonder who Abel is. It looks like he’s hiding his true identity. Abel will continue to fight with Amo, and Amo will use regalia to ward off his powers. So Abel will ask Eliza to distract him while he uses his magic to destroy the insignia. They will undoubtedly succeed and Amo will run away.

A short summary!

Previously in The Reincarnation Magician Of The Inferior Eyes Chapter 77, everyone gathered for an event at the Arsulia Academy Hall. However, Eliza was looking for someone special. She searched the hallway looking for Abel, but unfortunately she couldn’t find him. She later found that Abel liked the quiet place with minimal people. So it could be possible that he was on the second floor. She walked in that direction and saw Noel going upstairs.

But Noel didn’t look well and she stumbled. So Eliza used her power to help Noel. Later they talked about Abel and how he was different from everyone. They both wanted to be with him, but it seemed like he was looking for something else. Eliza was confident in her looks but disappointed after hearing Noel’s words. While they were talking, an explosion happened. Amo appeared and his powers created tension in the air. The seniors tried their best to stop him but failed. A black mist soon formed and Amo couldn’t move, so Noel and Eliza asked everyone to run.

The Reincarnation Magician Of The Inferior Eyes does not follow a consistent release pattern. So it’s quite difficult to guess when the next chapter will return. But we can assume that the 78th chapter will be released on July 4th, 2022. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.