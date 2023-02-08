Elijah Bynum Rewrote Magazine Dreams For Jonathan Majors After Seeing His Face On A Bus

Speaking to THR, Bynum revealed that he wrote a full draft before public transport woke up and held onto it for a rainy day. But instead of rain, the Hot Summer Nights mastermind got a city bus from LA with Majors’ famous mug taped to the side.

“That’s when it really clicked,” Bynum said. “‘Oh, I wasn’t really thinking about the character,'” he recalled saying to himself. “I started rewriting the script, specifically for him. And that was the script that we shot.”

After Bynum rewrote his Magazine Dreams screenplay with majors in mind, he reportedly sent the actor a copy of it and a personal letter he wrote for him. While it’s not clear exactly what the correspondence said, Majors told THR that Bynum’s renewed feelings and ideas about the project were mutual after reading it all. “The script was just amazing and Killian was so incredibly vulnerable, incredibly human,” Majors explained. In a January 2023 interview, Majors described why he accepted the role to Deadline: “I saw a character who was so gentle and beautiful and fragile and actually the by-product of the world he lives in. What he decides to do in the film is to counter that and try to gain some control over who he wants to be, who he’s going to be.”

Alongside Magazine Dreams, Majors has a massive multi-film release year ahead of it. He debuts as Marvel’s new Phase 5 villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, before joining Creed 3 as Adonis Creed’s (Michael B. Jordan) in-ring rival Damian Anderson takes on another villain role.