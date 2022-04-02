Ek Thi Begum Cast, Who Are The Cast Of Ek Thi Begum?

Cast of Ek Thi Begum

cast name character name Anuja Sathe Ashraf Bhatkar Ankit Mohan Zaheer Bhatkar Vijay Nikam Bhai Chavan Sauraseni Maitra Anita Surve Hitesh Bhojraj Ashwin Surve Chinmay Mandlekar Vikram Bhosale Rajendra Shisatkar Nana Mahare Resham Anjali Dixit Abhijeet Chavan Insp. Tawde Pradip Doiphode Insp. Bhoir Vitthal Kohl Iqbal Khan Nazar Khan Rashid Anil Nagarkar Bhau Nare Santosh Juvekar Sawtya Suchit Jadhav dally Ajay Gehi Maqsood Raju Aathavle Bala mom Amitraj Raghu Mhatre Deepak Karanjikar Commissioner Gokhale Vivek Apte thank you Advait Dadarkar Rishi Shivraj Walvekar Ganpatrao Kadam Vishal cults Shirodkar Pratibha Goregaonkar Zaheer Ammi Ashok Sawant Zaheer Abu Amir Tadwalkar Sulu Potya Aashay Kulkarni winner Abhijeet Jhunjaarrao Adult Deshmuch Sagar Kale Adult Salvi Apurva Choudhary reshma Kalyani Viakatesh baby Anjali Banarjee Nisha Suhas Deshpande dr sheikh Kishore Pednekar Judge Joshi Ratnakant Nadkarni Judge Gupte Ritesh Bene Bandja Jadhav Vikas Sonawne Hawaldar Rane Pratap limes Policeman Shinde Aslam Wadkar Policeman Pawar Mahesh Rahale Ravi Anna Prashant Loke Rokde Chabari Deepti Dhotre Sarika Mitali Kalagi Maria Asit Redij Waman Joshi Saint Pathare Yusuf Sayyed Sajid Hussain Linemen Mishra Ashutosh Suryavanshi Rangya Raghu Jagtap baby Vaibhav Ambekar Manoj

Cast of Ek Thi Begum (lead role)

Anuja Sathe as Ashraf Bhatkar

Anuja Sathe started her acting career in Nanak’s Shobha Yatra and Uttar Ratra. Anuja Sathe, on the other hand, is known for her portrayal of Unnila in Lagori Maitri Returns, for which she received several awards. So far she has acted in 5-6 Marathi series. Her first film was Rakhandaar. She played Bhiubai (Bajirao’s sister) in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Bajirao Mastani (2015) and made her Hindi cinema debut in 2016. She next played Prabha Ghatpandey in Blackmail (2018) and Sushma Raina in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2017). ). (2018). Her spouse Saurabh Gokhale starred in Zee Marathi’s blockbuster series Radha Hi Bawri. They met while working on a show called Mandla Don Ghadicha Daav.

Image source: Wikipura

Ankit Mohan as Zaheer Bhatkar

Ankit Mohan was born on January 20, 1978 to Vikas and Mohini Mohan in a Hindu family in Delhi. He attended the National Public School and graduated from the University of Delhi. Ankit hails from the Chandni Chowk neighborhood of Old Delhi. He has been married to Ruchi Savarn Mohan since December 2, 2015.

Image source: Times of India

Rajendra Shisatkar as Nana Mhatre

Rajendra Shisatkar is an actor who has appeared in films such as Mr & Mrs Unwanted (2016), Section 375 (2019) and Shiddat (2021).

Image source: Wikibiodata

Ajay Gehi as Maqsood

Ajay Gehi is an actor who has appeared in films such as Maqbool (2003), Miilee and Raavan (2010).

Image source: Winni

Abhijeet Chavan as Insp. Tawde

Abhijeet Chavan is an actor who has appeared in films such as Chatrapati Shasan (2019), Premwaari (2019) and Ek Thi Begum (2019). (2020).

Image source: Cinestaan

Ek Thi Begum Story

Ek thi Begum is based on the true story of Ashraf Bhatkar, a wonderfully attractive woman from Aurangabad who grew up in Bombay. She married Zaheer, Maqsood’s former confidant and arch-rival. Maqsood is the most powerful mafia boss and underworld man in India, who runs a huge drug cartel from Dubai. Maqsood manages to cunningly remove Zaheer as the conflict between Maqsood and Zaheer comes to an ugly end. Zaheer is picked up by authorities at the airport on July 26, 1986 and taken to a remote location before he is killed in a mock confrontation orchestrated by police officers.

She becomes a dominant and influential force, blinded by revenge. Vikram Bhosle, a police officer, is also her husband. Ashraf gathers a lot of material and puts together a file of names and documents that threatens to expose the mafia-politician connection. An attempt is made to assassinate Ashraf to avoid final exposure, but the file is not discovered. All episodes of Ek Thi Begum, based on true events, premiered on April 8, 2020.

Ek Thi Begum Salary

Ek Thi Begum is a new MX Player web series based on real-life organized crime incidents in Mumbai in the 1980s. The story is about Ashraf Bhatkar, also known as Sapna, who is on a mission to avenge her husband’s murder. Being based on real stories, this series has become one of the most popular among viewers. The salary of the cast is still unclear. As soon as it’s officially available, we’ll keep you posted.

Ek Thi Begum crew