Entertainment

Ek Thi Begum Cast, Who Are The Cast Of Ek Thi Begum?

Admin


Cast of Ek Thi Begum

cast name character name
Anuja Sathe Ashraf Bhatkar
Ankit Mohan Zaheer Bhatkar
Vijay Nikam Bhai Chavan
Sauraseni Maitra Anita Surve
Hitesh Bhojraj Ashwin Surve
Chinmay Mandlekar Vikram Bhosale
Rajendra Shisatkar Nana Mahare
Resham Anjali Dixit
Abhijeet Chavan Insp. Tawde
Pradip Doiphode Insp. Bhoir
Vitthal Kohl Iqbal Khan
Nazar Khan Rashid
Anil Nagarkar Bhau Nare
Santosh Juvekar Sawtya
Suchit Jadhav dally
Ajay Gehi Maqsood
Raju Aathavle Bala mom
Amitraj Raghu Mhatre
Deepak Karanjikar Commissioner Gokhale
Vivek Apte thank you
Advait Dadarkar Rishi
Shivraj Walvekar Ganpatrao Kadam
Vishal cults Shirodkar
Pratibha Goregaonkar Zaheer Ammi
Ashok Sawant Zaheer Abu
Amir Tadwalkar Sulu Potya
Aashay Kulkarni winner
Abhijeet Jhunjaarrao Adult Deshmuch
Sagar Kale Adult Salvi
Apurva Choudhary reshma
Kalyani Viakatesh baby
Anjali Banarjee Nisha
Suhas Deshpande dr sheikh
Kishore Pednekar Judge Joshi
Ratnakant Nadkarni Judge Gupte
Ritesh Bene Bandja Jadhav
Vikas Sonawne Hawaldar Rane
Pratap limes Policeman Shinde
Aslam Wadkar Policeman Pawar
Mahesh Rahale Ravi Anna
Prashant Loke Rokde Chabari
Deepti Dhotre Sarika
Mitali Kalagi Maria
Asit Redij Waman Joshi
Saint Pathare Yusuf Sayyed
Sajid Hussain Linemen Mishra
Ashutosh Suryavanshi Rangya
Raghu Jagtap baby
Vaibhav Ambekar Manoj

Cast of Ek Thi Begum (lead role)

Anuja Sathe as Ashraf Bhatkar

Anuja Sathe started her acting career in Nanak’s Shobha Yatra and Uttar Ratra. Anuja Sathe, on the other hand, is known for her portrayal of Unnila in Lagori Maitri Returns, for which she received several awards. So far she has acted in 5-6 Marathi series. Her first film was Rakhandaar. She played Bhiubai (Bajirao’s sister) in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Bajirao Mastani (2015) and made her Hindi cinema debut in 2016. She next played Prabha Ghatpandey in Blackmail (2018) and Sushma Raina in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2017). ). (2018). Her spouse Saurabh Gokhale starred in Zee Marathi’s blockbuster series Radha Hi Bawri. They met while working on a show called Mandla Don Ghadicha Daav.

image

Image source: Wikipura

Ankit Mohan as Zaheer Bhatkar

Ankit Mohan was born on January 20, 1978 to Vikas and Mohini Mohan in a Hindu family in Delhi. He attended the National Public School and graduated from the University of Delhi. Ankit hails from the Chandni Chowk neighborhood of Old Delhi. He has been married to Ruchi Savarn Mohan since December 2, 2015.

image

Image source: Times of India

Rajendra Shisatkar as Nana Mhatre

Rajendra Shisatkar is an actor who has appeared in films such as Mr & Mrs Unwanted (2016), Section 375 (2019) and Shiddat (2021).

image

Image source: Wikibiodata

Ajay Gehi as Maqsood

Ajay Gehi is an actor who has appeared in films such as Maqbool (2003), Miilee and Raavan (2010).

image

Image source: Winni

Abhijeet Chavan as Insp. Tawde

Abhijeet Chavan is an actor who has appeared in films such as Chatrapati Shasan (2019), Premwaari (2019) and Ek Thi Begum (2019). (2020).

image

Image source: Cinestaan

Ek Thi Begum Story

Ek thi Begum is based on the true story of Ashraf Bhatkar, a wonderfully attractive woman from Aurangabad who grew up in Bombay. She married Zaheer, Maqsood’s former confidant and arch-rival. Maqsood is the most powerful mafia boss and underworld man in India, who runs a huge drug cartel from Dubai. Maqsood manages to cunningly remove Zaheer as the conflict between Maqsood and Zaheer comes to an ugly end. Zaheer is picked up by authorities at the airport on July 26, 1986 and taken to a remote location before he is killed in a mock confrontation orchestrated by police officers.

She becomes a dominant and influential force, blinded by revenge. Vikram Bhosle, a police officer, is also her husband. Ashraf gathers a lot of material and puts together a file of names and documents that threatens to expose the mafia-politician connection. An attempt is made to assassinate Ashraf to avoid final exposure, but the file is not discovered. All episodes of Ek Thi Begum, based on true events, premiered on April 8, 2020.

Ek Thi Begum Salary

Ek Thi Begum is a new MX Player web series based on real-life organized crime incidents in Mumbai in the 1980s. The story is about Ashraf Bhatkar, also known as Sapna, who is on a mission to avenge her husband’s murder. Being based on real stories, this series has become one of the most popular among viewers. The salary of the cast is still unclear. As soon as it’s officially available, we’ll keep you posted.

Ek Thi Begum crew

show name Ek Thi Begum
channel MX Player app and website
Based on SAPNA DIDI
Directed by Sachin Darekar & Jai Tank
Written by Sachin Darekar
music Amitraj, Javed Ali, and Sunidhi Chauhan
executive producer Manish Bhogate
producer Ninad Raikar
manufacturing company Times Studio
running time 434.46 minutes
Original network MX player
original edition April 8, 2020 –

September 30, 2021
genre crime thriller



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous post What Happened To Lisanna In Fairy Tail?

Recent Post

Top Category

Top News

Entertainment

Celebrity

Biography