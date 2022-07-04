Eight Bit’s Magic Spreads! Release Date & More To Know

advertisement

One video was more than enough to crash the internet. And no other anime had the potential except Blue Lock. Amid news that the manga’s latest chapter would be on hiatus this week, a leak from one of the fans caused a stir in the anime. During the screening of the first episode, Blue Lock Episode 1, one of the fans recorded parts of it and posted them over the internet. So, here’s everything you’ve been looking for.

The first installment of Blue Lock Anime wouldn’t bring much to the table. Only the introduction of the characters and the world around them would appear in the chapter. Apart from that, the crushing defeat at the 2018 World Cup will also hit the screens.

Blue Lock Episode 1 Preview AVAILABLE!

The news is neither official nor sourced from Blue Lock’s official pages. During one of the first showings of the anime, one of the fans recorded parts of the anime and posted them on the internet. Since then, the 2-minute videos have spread like wildfire. The audio of the video is not that clear. Therefore, most of the plot could not be judged. But the graphics are pretty reliable and promise a wonderful ride for Blue Lock Anime.

What to expect from episode 1?

The first episode of the anime is expected to be the same as that of the manga. Blue Lock is the story of Isagi Yoichi who dreams of winning the FIFA World Cup with his team. But at the 2018 World Cup, the Japanese team could only score in 16th place. And this is where the Japan Football Association meets Ego Jinpachi.

This soccer puzzle designs a whole program that makes players go through a series of tasks and training practices. Most of the anime’s story will be about players going through all of these training practices in sequence. Blue Lock Episode 1 introduces Isagi and the world in which the story will take place.

Blue Lock Episode 1 Release Date

There is still some time before the release of the first episode. At the time of writing, the official Blue Lock Episode 1 release date is still unknown. But there is no need to worry as the anime’s release window has been confirmed. So Blue Lock Anime is set to release in Fall 2022 Slate in October. We’ll be sure to update this section once the final release date is announced. Finally, keep in touch with The Anime Daily for updates on this.