Edge Of History Has Its Disney+ Premiere Date

Luckily for those who want to check out National Treasure: Edge of History as soon as possible, you won’t have to wait much longer. As announced by Disney+ on September 9, 2022, the program will premiere its first season on December 14, 2022 with a two-episode premiere (via TV Line). From that point on, new installments will drop weekly, according to IMDb, with a total of 10 seasons 1. We’ve also received a new poster for the series by Lisette Olivera’s Jess Valenzuela, which can be felt to be heavily inspired by the poster for the original film, National Treasure, which starred Nicolas Cage’s Ben Gates.

Speaking of Olivera and Cage, the former spoke to Entertainment Weekly about taking the baton from the ‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ actor as the new faces of the ‘National Treasure’ franchise. “It’s a scary thought to have to follow the performance of someone like Nic Cage. It was daunting, but I kept trying to refocus and focus like it was just a challenge,” Olivera said, explaining that she had to remember so much that the crew around her wasn’t new to the National Treasure world. They have been of tremendous help and guidance to her, especially when her self-doubt was at its peak.

It’s been a long time since Disney threw a bone to National Treasure fans, and one can only hope the 15-year wait for National Treasure: Edge of History will be worth it when it celebrates its Disney+ release this December. celebrates its debut.