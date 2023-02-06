Eddie’s Water At The Latest Blue Bloods Family Dinner Has Fans Very Suspicious

On the latest Blue Bloods episode, The Big Leagues, a fan remarked something odd about the family Sunday lunch toast. Redditor u/cdg3739 pointed out, “Last night’s episode (S13:E12), the end of the show, toasted to better days. Everyone but Eddie toasted wine, she looked like she was drinking water? Wine is a common drink at Reagan dinners, and Eddie has attended before. So it’s a bit strange that she wouldn’t drink wine this time. Unless, as some users have noted, she was pregnant.

Some have speculated that actress Vanessa Ray is pregnant, which is why she wouldn’t drink wine on set. However, as u/2795throwaway pointed out, they drink grape juice on set instead of wine, so technically she could still drink it if her character wasn’t pregnant. Also, there are no pregnancy announcements on Ray’s social media and it doesn’t look like she has a baby bump. Eddie drinking water could indicate that the character is pregnant or will be pregnant soon. Twitter user @TheLonelyWolf_NFB suggested, “Eddie drank water while everyone else drank wine? Does she always drink water? Or is that a long-term story?”

It’s possible that in the Blue Bloods universe, Jamie and Eddie are trying to have a baby, so she avoids wine just to be safe. It could set the stage for a later pregnancy announcement, and if that happens, fans can take comfort in noting the Easter egg well in advance.