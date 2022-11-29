Easter Eggs You Missed In Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Cartoon cameos are everywhere in Roger Rabbit, but one scene is so packed that it demands a lot of attention. When Doom’s spewing tractor rams a hole in Acme’s warehouse, about half of Toontown’s population shows up to see what’s going on.

The hole reveals that Acme’s warehouse was built outside of the flowers and trees from the Silly Symphony “Flowers and Trees”. Some of the characters we’ve seen before return to speculate on Doom’s true identity, along with Pinocchio, Woody Woodpecker, and Disney’s Big Bad Wolf (who in a gag fast enough to be an honorary Easter egg , says Doom is t a sheep in taking off the proverbial sheep’s clothing). The best we can do for the rest of the crowd is a partial list with some explanations for the deeper cuts: Bambi, Goofy, Dopey, Pluto, Minnie Mouse, Sylvester, and Tweety, Peter (from “Peter and the Wolf”) , the singing harp from Mickey and the Beanstalk, José Carioca of the Three Caballeros, Speedy Gonzales, Foghorn Leghorn, Sam Sheepdog, Marvin the Martian, Snow White and Tweedle-Dee (or is it Tweedle-Dum?).

Even the police squad that cleans everyone up is full of stars. Aside from Porky Pig letting us know that’s all, folks, there’s Mickey’s sidekick Horace Horsecollar and enemy Peg Leg Pete.