Easter Eggs You Missed In Andor Season 1

In the very first episode of Andor, viewers see flashbacks to Cassian’s childhood on Kenari, his home planet. The clips show him donning riot gear and weapons to investigate a crashed ship with the other residents of his village, a mission that ultimately turns out to be life-changing — and not necessarily in the best way. It’s interesting to see such a young version of Cassian walking around with a spear in hand, but if you’ve seen Rogue One, you might have expected it.

In the film, Cassian Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) recounts his long history as a freedom fighter. “I’ve been in this fight since I was six years old,” he says, noting how much of his life has been spent either on the run or in direct conflict with the establishment. While the ship he’s investigating isn’t Imperial (the Empire didn’t exist at the time), “Andor” lives up to Cassian’s claim of being part of the good fight from an early age.