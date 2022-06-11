Early Roles That Jurassic Park Actors Would Like You To Forget About

The original “Jurassic Park” actually came about quite early in BD Wong’s career, although the actor only briefly served as chief geneticist Dr. Henry Wu was seen. Despite his limited screen time, Wong managed to book a fairly lucrative gig many years later when he found himself as the sole returning cast member for the Jurassic World franchise reboot, greatly expanding his character and even earning him something more villainous (or at least opportunistic) qualities. He reprized the role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion, earning him more appearances throughout the saga than any other actor. Between the Jurassic eras, however, Wong found himself in a 1998 film that would mark the all-time low of his career.

The aggressively kid-friendly “Slappy and the Stinkers” boasts an all-too-rare 0% on Rotten Tomatoes and, fortunately for Wong, seems to have been mostly forgotten. He plays the principal of an educational summer camp, leading a gang of wild 7-year-olds who hatch a plan to steal a sea lion from their local aquarium and bring it back into the ocean. What follows is largely a parade of pitfalls and potty humor, with little redeeming qualities for any viewer older than the main cast of protagonists. As Common Sense Media puts it, “Combined with a plethora of fart and poop jokes, it’s juvenile humor at best.”