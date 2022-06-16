Early Roles That Indiana Jones Actors Would Like You To Forget About

When a fourth Indiana Jones movie was announced and audiences learned it would feature the hero’s son, they might have been expecting a modern-day Harrison Ford type. However, fans were surprised to learn that rising star Shia LaBeouf, fresh from his role as Sam Witwicky in Michael Bay’s blockbuster Transformers, would be taking on the role of Jones’ punk kid Mutt Williams. LaBeouf got his start on Disney Channel’s Even Stevens in the early 2000s and has become Hollywood’s hottest teen sidekick in films like I, Robot and Constantine.

He’s no stranger to big flops, however, and if there’s one film the complicated actor would like to see forgotten, it’s probably one of his earliest, 1998 children’s comedy Monkey Business. The film, starring Richard Moll and Billy Drago, finds two crooks seeking revenge on the cop who locked them away. A group of young kids, including newcomer Wyatt (LaBeouf), help stop them. If you thought that wasn’t enough premise, a monkey and some animals that escaped from a zoo will help the kids.

The film looks like it was shot over a weekend by a bunch of kid filmmakers using a home camcorder, but the film isn’t even good enough to qualify as a Disney Channel Original. With an incredibly pathetic premise, zero charm, and horrible child actors — including LaBeouf — the actor probably wishes he could capture every copy and lock him up forever.