Early Roles That Harry Potter Actors Would Like You To Forget About

Actor Brendan Gleeson, who came to Hogwarts for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005, played Mad Eye Moody, who is initially the disguise of Barty Crouch Jr., played by David Tennant. In subsequent films, Gleeson returns as the real Mad Eye and helps Potter defeat the Dark Lord Voldemort. Another acclaimed English character actor, Gleeson’s career dates back to the late ’80s and includes such classics as ‘Into The West’, ‘Braveheart’ and ’28 Days Later’. His career has had its flops, however, and a 1997 actioner might be the one film the actor would most like to skip.

Despite having a decent cast — including Ray Liotta, Lauren Holly, and Gleeson — “Turbulence” is definitely not a ’90s classic, no matter what lofty ambitions the filmmakers may have had. In the film, Gleeson stars as Stubbs, a bank robber who is transported by plane along with another diabolical criminal named Weaver (Liotta), who manages to break free from his US Marshal’s escort and take over the plane .

It might have been a compelling starting premise, but with flat performances – including Holly, who was inexplicably cast as an action hero – and nondescript stunts, “Turbulence” crashed and burned. The film’s strong similarities to Con Air, which was released the same year, definitely didn’t help. Luckily, Gleeson spared himself the outrage of appearing in the two direct-to-video sequels, which were somehow even worse.