Early Roles That Fast And Furious Actors Would Like You To Forget About

In 1998, the CBS series 48 Hours broke news about wannabe Hollywood wannabes desperate to break through. Infamously, it starred both Vin Diesel (who will soon be hitting the big time with Saving Private Ryan) and Requiem For a Dream director Darren Aronofsky, who was then promoting his debut film Pi.

But Diesel might never have been noticed by CBS if he hadn’t tried to establish himself as an actor and filmmaker with his 1995 short, Multi-Facial. A semi-autobiographical tale about an actor who, like Diesel, found that his multi-racial background made it difficult for him to fit into the Hollywood casting agents’ stereotypes about ethnicity, it attracted the attention of Steven Spielberg, who cast Diesel in Ryan.

In 1997, Diesel made his feature-length filmmaking debut with Strays, a low-budget indie drama about a bouncer/petty drug dealer (played by Diesel) who seeks a more meaningful life than hanging out with his ankle-headed buddies (including a young Mike Epps). Diesel, who also wrote and co-produced the film, proved talented in front of and behind the camera, but struggled to escape the weight of the film’s claims. Sweeping utterances like “Life is a matador” are offered (repeatedly) as profound wisdom, while the shenanigans of Diesel’s buddies look like they’re designed to match, but closer to, the male bonding rituals of Martin Scorsese’s “Mean Streets.” the empty-headed antics of “Entourage”.

Strays shouldn’t embarrass Diesel – it’s an ambitious, self-funded effort by a young filmmaker with a burning desire to speak his mind. While it might not have been enough to say something meaningful or novel, it did hint that Diesel might carry an image, which he soon underscored with “Pitch Black” and “The Fast and the Furious.”