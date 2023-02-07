Early Reactions To Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Are Incredibly Exciting

On the evening of February 7, 2023, social media was flooded with first impressions of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It seemed that the majority of the lucky viewers who got to see it in advance are happy with what it has to offer.

Twitter user @m77oz gave the film high marks, praising it for its psychedelic nature and consistency with the previous two Ant-Man films. They also give credit to Jonathan Majors for his first appearance as Kang – something like that @BigGoldBelt And @legadodamarvel highlighted in their mini Twitter reviews. Speaking of performances, @GeekVibesNation writes, “Paul Rudd gives his most emotional performance as Scott Lang in #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania as we see the smallest Avenger take on his greatest threat yet.”

Aside from agreeing with the Majors’ performance, @FicoCangiano even goes so far as to call “Quantumania” the best entry in the “Ant-Man” trilogy. @TheWillThe even improves on that rating by calling it the best movie in the entire MCU to date. A little look behind the scenes @IamMichaelJLee spotlights Peyton Reed’s direction and his Star Wars influence on the film in her tweet: “Peyton Reed’s time directing episodes of The Mandalorian is really showing. Not only in his use of the tape, but also in the production and character designs. It’s out of this world!”