The well-known criminal Durlabh Kashyap is well-known because of his plots, looks, and even his Facebook page.

The year before Durlabh was killed by a gangster in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, because of a long-standing rivalry.

Many are trying to find out the reason behind Durlabh’s murder. In the following sections, we will talk

about the reasons behind his death , along with Durlabh’s biography family and friends, girlfriend, caste his age and net worth and many more.

Durlabh Kashyap

Durlabh Kashyap was a historian who was a Facebook user where he described that he was a fraudster murderer and criminal with the words “There is no disagreement.

In the event, Durlabh was attacked by several people and shots were fired by both sides. Durlabh was injured and was taken to the hospital.

In the event, Durlabh was attacked by several people and shots were fired by both sides. Durlabh was injured and was taken to the hospital.

However, he passed away due to a serious injuries. The team is known for their attire code and their lifestyle. We can learn more about the gangsters of Ujjain in the following lines!

Durlabh Kashyap Bio

Durlabh Kashyap was a fervent criminal, gangster media personality and social media star known because of his group, his dress code, and threats.

The date of birth was the 8th of November 2000 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India.

He was famous under by the title of Kohinoor in the area, and he settled in Abdalpur, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh at the time of his demise.

Based on his educational background, he was able to get an admission to a local school near his home. It isn’t clear whether he graduated or not.

But, he was involved in the criminal sphere in the course of his education. At the time of his death aged 19, he was a convicted criminal.

He was an Indian citizenship and was a follower of an Hindu religion. He was born under the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

Durlabh Kashyap’s Death Reason

Durlabh Kashyap was killed on the 7th of September in 2020 at Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police files there were a number of instances filed against Duralbh such as theft, attempt to murder and theft.

Duralbh also had enemies. On the 7th of September of 2020, he was at an establishment selling tea in Hamalwadi together alongside his younger brother Shahnawaz.

There is a conflict between them that causes them to be fired.

Durlabh shot at Shahnawaz and then Shahnawaz along with his comrades and his friends attacked Durlabh.

The attack ended with Durlabh’s death.

Durlabh Kashyap Family

According to reports, Durlabh Kashyap is the sole child of the parents. He has a father named Rajneesh Kashyap who worked in Mumbai and his mother’s name has not been disclosed in any way.

But, it’s said that his mother is an educator at a government school. His parents were extremely fond of him.

Durlabh Kashyap Girlfriend

According to a variety of reliable sources Durlabh didn’t have one girlfriend prior to his death.

Durlabh didn’t give any specifics regarding his relationship status. It is therefore assumed that he was single.

Durlabh Kashyap Age

Durlabh Kashyap, born the 8th of November, 2000 within Madhya Pradesh. He was 19 at the time of his demise.

Durlabh Kashyap Caste

Durlabh Kashyap was a child of an Hindu family and adhered to Hinduism.

After he was transferred to his home, he belonged to the caste of Brahmin and was a believer in every ritual performed by Brahmins.

Durlabh Kashyap’s Physical Appearance

Durlabh Kashyap was 5 7 inches, and weighed 63kg at date of death. His black hair was long and eyes that were black as well.

Durlabh Kashyap puts an eye kajal while wearing a dark and white cloth over his neck.

In addition the tika, it was always present across his face. The majority of his fellow members observed his appearance.

Durlabh Kashyap Net worth

In the year of his demise, Durlabh Kashyap’s net worth is estimated at around 2.35 crores Indian rupees.

He had a luxurious lifestyle and the primary source of his wealth was criminality, theft as well as robbery and other crimes.