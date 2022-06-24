Dumbledore With An Emphasis On Dumb

Every Harry Potter fan out there loves Albus Dumbledore, right? The kind, wise old wizard certainly helps Harry through plenty of scrapes in both the “Potter” books and the movies…sort of. Dumbledore may seem like the wizarding world’s answer to Gandalf, but you might not fully realize that Dumbledore is a lot worse and stranger than you thought when you were a naive, innocent kid reading or watching the series for the first time.

Indeed if you Yes, really Think about it, Dumbledore is some kind of messy git who lives for drama, what with his obsessive secrecy and refusal to let anyone else – particularly Harry, a real kid – in on his crazy plans. Consider this: During the six years that the audience is allowed to witness Dumbledore’s tenure as Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he puts children from the ages of eleven to seventeen in all sorts of life-threatening situations. Realistically, why would parents in their right mind let their child go to a school that is plagued by a giant snake that lives in the plumbing, is infiltrated by a suspected serial killer, and is hosting a tournament in which a student participates actually dies, let alone a school where all three things happen within three years? Even in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Dumbledore makes a lot of questionable decisions, which is really saying something considering these films are full of questionable decisions.

