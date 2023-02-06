Duke Of Death And His Maid Season 2 Gets Exciting New Updates! Release Date & Staff

Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 is making a comeback this year and fans couldn’t be happier. The famous and well-received Duke of Death and His Maid Season 1 captured the hearts of fans around the world. This year’s Summer of Love will be unlike any previous year. The new season may see some changes that fans don’t anticipate. In addition, a new and exciting trailer has also captured the hearts of viewers. So here are all the details for the upcoming season.

Koharu Inoue wrote a manga of the same name, from which the anime was adapted. The manga was released in October 2017. However, it ended in May 2022. The anime’s first season premiered in Japan in July 2021. It comprised a total of 12 episodes and was very successful worldwide. It won the hearts of the fans. Due to the initial success, news about the second season is currently spreading all over the internet. Funimation describes the sequel as a second season. So read on to find out more about next season.

Duke Of Death And His Maid Season 2: Official Announcement

The series’ official website revealed on February 2, 2023 that the manga series would return with a second season of anime. A new teaser promotional video and image has been released for fans. The trailer is also currently available for fans. In addition, Studio JC will animate the second season. The main staff of the first season will also return.

Yoshiki Yamakawa will once again direct the anime series. While Hideki Shirane will also return to work on the script. The character designer for the second season is Mitsuru Kuwabata. Shogakukan Music and Digital Entertainment are responsible for CGI.

What will happen in Season 2?

The details of the plot of the second season are not yet known. However, there will be an evolution in the love story between the Duke and Alice. The two will continue to slowly find a way to break the witch’s curse. By the end of the season, fans can expect the chemistry between the duo to blossom even more. Despite the witch’s curse, the two will find ways to make their relationship work. Also, a way is found to break the witch’s curse. The second season follows the Duke’s journey to the old mansion, where he will interact even more with his elderly butler and childhood friend.

At the time of writing, the final release date is not yet publicly known. However, a hint is already out there. The new season will air in July 2023. However, an exact release date will be announced shortly. Until then, stay tuned to The Anime Daily for more information.