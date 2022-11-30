Dragon Ball Super Red Ribbon Army’s return teased

Will Dragon Ball Super Season 2 reward fans soon? Photo Credit: Toei Animation

On November 29, 2022, the official Dragon Ball Super Twitter account teased an announcement regarding a Red Ribbon Army revival. The safest bet is to assume that this is meant to reference the Blu-Ray release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and when it will start streaming.

But that’s not what the fans want to hear. We want to see Dragon Ball Super: Season 2. The manga has grown, we have a few video games, and the movies have proven that the fandom is ready.

Unfortunately, the tweet doesn’t say where we can find the announcement. Not even the official site for the anime or Toei Animation’s YouTube channel mentions it.

But we have a window of opportunity!

Scene from the movie “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” with the new androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Photo credit: Studio Toei Animation

The struggles of being a fan

At 10am JST or 1am CST the announcement will arrive. The Red Ribbon Army is one of the oldest enemies in the franchise.

Without them, we wouldn’t have the androids, the Future Trunks storyline in DBZ, or the Super Hero movie. But bringing back classic enemies is something the franchise often does.

That’s how GT started, and Super is full of nostalgia. But the Red Ribbon Army was rarely a threat.

The androids and Cell are a threat. So unless we see the Red Ribbon Army doing more than creating more androids, a revival feels forced.

It would be better to remake the Dragon Ball anime and give it a visual update. Then there is no need to touch the story and the Red Ribbon Army does not have to compete with other enemies.

Like Frieza. The Pilaf gang came in handy during the Resurrection F film/saga. And the thought of Frieza making androids after what happened in the Survival Tournament would be scary to watch!

More Canon, less filler!

The Dragon Ball Super Anime was hit and miss for me. I didn’t feel like watching the movie Battle of the Gods reborn in anime.

But this gives me hope for a start for DBS season 2. I will enjoy watching the Super Broly movie and the Super Hero movie remade into anime!

The movie Super Broly was excellent and made Broly a better character. I haven’t seen Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero yet, but since Akira Toriyama helped with that, I have high hopes for it.

No one can deny that Dragon Ball is still great as a franchise. Of course, not every iteration will please everyone, but there is something for everyone.

For example, the manga has been delighting fans on the VIZ website since August and there is plenty of content for the adaptation. Even though animated films are the only way to see them on screen, fans still want more Dragon Ball.