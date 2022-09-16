Dragon Ball Graniph collab to release anime-inspired fashion T-shirts, jackets, bags, and more

Key visual for the Dragon Ball X Graniph collection. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

On September 14, 2022, Japanese fashion label Graniph announced that it will be collaborating with Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball to launch a collection of anime-inspired clothing items, which will be available in Graniph stores and the official online store from September 27, 2022 sold. Pre-orders are now possible.

The Dragon Ball inspired collection includes 21 garments ranging from long sleeve t-shirts, short sleeve t-shirts, hoodies and hats to bags. The items feature illustrations of the unique characters from the Dragon Ball universe, such as Goku, Bulma, Oolong, Yamcha, and Piccolo.

In 2000, the first Graniph store opened in Shimokitazawa, Tokyo and began manufacturing the printed T-shirts that were sold. In 2007 they opened stores in Asian countries (Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore). In 2008 they opened a shop in Australia. By 2017, Graniph had opened 100 stores in Japan! In September 2021, Graniph rebranded their store from a purely “Design T-Shirt Store” to a “Graphic Life Store”. There are currently 122 stores in Japan (as of August 1, 2021) and 2 stores in Australia.

What are Anime Geek’s top picks?

1. Dragon Ball Collage reversible jacket

Collage jacket inspired by Dragon Ball. Photo credit: @graniph.com

The Dragon Ball Collage jacket is reversible and has a dark blue color on the inside. It features images from the original Dragon Ball series when Goku was a kid, Bulma as a teenage girl, the dragon Shenron, and more. Overall, this jacket has a very nostalgic feel that’s perfect for any die-hard Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z fan. The jacket costs 11,000 yen (about $76.86 USD).

2. Shenron Hoodie

Shenron Hoodie. Photo credit: @graniph.com

In Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball, the story revolved around a young alien (Saiyajin) child who was sent to earth to destroy it. Instead of destroying the earth, however, Goku lived among humans, befriended them, and increasingly cared for the earth and its inhabitants.

Goku and his friends had many adventures and one of the biggest of them was the quest for the mysterious Dragon Balls. When all 7 dragon orbs are gathered in one place, the dragon Shenron is summoned to grant that person a single wish. This black hoodie features the mystical dragon Shenron for fans of the wish-granting dragon. The hoodie costs 7,900 yen (about $55.21 USD).

3. Bulma, Goku and Oolong take a car ride

Bulma, Goku and Oolong decide on a Drive t-shirt. Photo credit: @graniph.com

If you’re a Bulma fan and especially liked how she acted as Goku’s “funny big sister” in the olden days, then this t-shirt is definitely for you. It’s fun to think back to when Bulma was in love with Yamcha as a teenager.

During her earliest adventures, a fortune teller said that Bulma would eventually marry a prince! It’s scary to think that Akira Toriyama knew that Bulma would eventually fall in love with Saiyan Prince Vegeta, but that wouldn’t happen until hundreds of manga chapters or hundreds of anime episodes later in the series! The T-shirt costs 2,500 yen (about $17.47 USD).

4. Capsule Corp sweatshirt

Capsule Corp sweatshirt. Photo credit: @graniph.com

This Capsule Corp sweatshirt is another one for Bulma fans. Bulma’s father owned Capsule Corp, which made Bulma a wealthy heiress. Not only was Bulma wealthy, she was incredibly smart which meant she had the means to build many amazing inventions in Dragon Ball and later Dragon Ball Z. Bulma was the one who came up with the idea for the gravitational chamber that Vegeta could train in. The sweatshirt costs 5,900 yen (about $41.22 USD).

5. Dragon Ball collage button-down long sleeve shirt

Solid Color Dragon Ball Collage Shirt. Photo credit: @graniph.com

The Dragon Ball Collage Long Sleeve Solid Color Button Down T-Shirt is perfect for when a die-hard Dragon Ball fan needs to dress up for a nice dinner somewhere or other special event. This t-shirt is sure to make you look anime geek chic! The shirt costs 6,900 yen (about $48.22 USD).

6. Korin Bucket Hat

Korin bucket hat. Photo credit: @graniph.com

For fans of martial arts master Korin, this adorable bucket hat is definitely for you! The bucket hat costs 3,900 yen (about US$27.25).

Check out the rest of the amazing collaboration at Graniph’s official online store here.

Do you like the collaboration with Dragon Ball X Graniph? Let us know in the comment section below!