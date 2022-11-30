Dr. Ethan Choi Is Getting A Big Send Off On Chicago Med

In October 2022, it was announced that actor Brian Tee would be leaving Chicago Med after eight seasons as Lieutenant Commander Dr. Ethan Choi played the chief of emergency medicine at the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and former medical officer for the US Navy. During his time at Chicago Med, fan favorite Dr. Choi as one of the most beloved and compelling characters of the entire series – to the point where his surprise return in Season 7 received unprecedented praise from fans online.

Given how incredibly popular Choi is with fans of the series, there’s no question that this particular character’s departure will be quite painful, although thankfully his exit from the series will be a lot happier than some of his co-stars. In fact, Dr. Ethan Choi’s departure from the series coincided with his marriage to his ex-fiancé, April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta), who returned in Season 8 and reconciled with Choi to the point that the two became engaged for a second time.

According to TVInsider, this upcoming nuptials will be a massive farewell for Choi, which will see many other Chicago Med icons in attendance at his long-awaited nuptials. Expect a big episode filled with wise callbacks, heartfelt goodbyes and plenty of tears — especially during the culmination of April and Choi’s exchange of vows. The magnitude of this immense farewell episode certainly fits the massive impact actor Brian Tee made during his time on the series, and as such it seems a fitting way to say goodbye to Dr. Say goodbye to Ethan Choi.