Doritos’ Super Bowl 2023 Commercials With Missy Elliott Have Fans All Saying The Same Thing

In the new teaser advertisement, we only see Missy Elliott’s end of a conversation between her and modern-day rapper Jack Harlow, with the latter rapper opening a collaboration with the amazing Miss E.

“Jack Harlow!” asked the rapper and singer in a singsong tone. “Cooperation? You know I’ve been waiting for a collaboration.” She pauses before asking, “A love triangle? I don’t know about that.” This is followed by a Doritos logo and the date of the Super Bowl, February 12th. Harlow may be lucky enough to be in the “Work It” rapper class, but not necessarily in their dating pool as the 51-year-old legend is 27 years Harlow’s senior.

The replies may have mentioned Harlow from time to time, but otherwise they almost all focused on the same thing: the fact that the Queen doesn’t look her age at all. “She looks like she’s 20 years old,” said YouTube commenter Trang, before continuing with “What a queen.” Similar things were said about her on Twitter, where @rachetcoutoure suggested that the singer aged backwards.

It’s almost no surprise that famed rapper Harlow wanted Elliot for his pre-arranged love triangle, given how youthful and gorgeous the music icon seems to be. But why exactly these two start a love triangle remains one of those mysteries that must remain classified until February 12.