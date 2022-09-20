Don’t Look Up Director Adam McKay Answers His Own Clarion Call

Deadline reports that Adam McKay has not only donated $4 million to the Climate Emergency Fund — reportedly the largest personal pledge to the fund since its inception in 2019 — but has also joined its board of directors.

What exactly is the climate emergency fund? In his press statement about his association with the organization, McKay described it this way: “The Climate Emergency Fund is unique in its commitment to funding civic, nonviolent and disruptive activism.” more important than ever: “We no longer have time for politeness, no time for small steps. I am proud to support their efforts and call on others to join me in doing whatever we can to stave off the rapidly worsening effects of the climate crisis.”

McKay has reportedly been joined by outspoken Disney heiress Abigail Disney, who recently announced a $200,000 pledge of her own to the CEF.