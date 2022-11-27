Donnie Wahlberg Would Love To See NKOTB’s Joey McIntyre Star On Blue Bloods As A Villain

While it may have escaped the show’s more casual viewers, die-hard fans of “Blue Bloods” and New Kids On The Block already know that a member of the NKOTB guest starred in the CBS crime series. Yes, lead singer Jordan Knight himself did make an appearance during the Season 1 episode titled “Model Behavior,” albeit only in a cameo role (per IMDb). But when it comes to actual acting, Wahlberg chose the band’s youngest member, Joey McIntyre, as his pick to guest-star as the full-blown villain on “Blue Bloods.”

“Joey is a very good actor, and I think he would be up to the task,” Wahlberg said in an interview while answering fan questions and promoting the show (via YouTube). “But why does he have to play a villain?” Wahlberg was quick to point out that some fans wouldn’t appreciate him beating up his NKOTB bandmate. “Because Danny Reagan likes to hit people around,” Wahlberg continued. On the other hand, Wahlberg also admitted that some viewers might like it if Wahlberg dumped McIntyre again. “Because you’re just so naughty,” Wahlberg said of some of the show’s enthusiasts in the same interview.