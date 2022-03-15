Dolly Parton Declines A Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination Because She “Doesn’t Feel I Have Earned That Right.”

As soon as we saw Dolly Parton’s name on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Nominee list, we immediately thought she deserved it and hoped she’d be inducted. Even though she’s been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, iconic singer and songwriter Dolly Parton has a different take on the honour.

Dolly Parton Declines A Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination

On her official social media sites, Dolly Parton made a statement on her inclusion in the list of candidates. To begin, she wrote that she was “grateful and humbled” to be nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

And she went on to say, “I don’t feel like I’ve earned that right. To avoid causing a rift in the vote, I respectfully resign. According to her letter, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will take her concerns into account and determine whether or not she is deserving of induction in the future.

Parton has also revealed that she plans to release a rock and roll album in the near future after receiving this nomination. A rock and roll album was always something her husband wanted her to do because he loves it so much.

It wasn’t just the other nominees that she added her well-wishers to. Fans of Dolly Parton are gushing over her in the comments section underneath her post. “You deserve all of the prizes and accolades,” one of the admirers said.

As another person put it, “you deserve it all.” Dolly Parton’s earth has even been suggested as a possible name for the planet.

It was reported in February 2022 that Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, MC5, Kate Bush, and Beck were among the nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton has recorded more than 50 studio albums throughout the course of her career;

the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has inducted 12 of her albums, which include the hit songs I Will Always Love You, Here You Come Again, Little Sparrow, and The Grass Is Blue that she is most known for. Hello, I’m Dolly was Dolly Parton’s first album, released in 1967.

Dolly Parton has fourteen Grammys to her name and has been nominated for numerous Oscars over the course of her illustrious career. Dolly Parton was nominated for 382 awards, and she took home 189 of them honours.