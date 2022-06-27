Does Hayden Christensen Do His Own Darth Vader Stunts In Obi-Wan Kenobi?

After fans asked how many times Hayden Christensen wore Darth Vader’s suit in Obi-Wan Kenobi, series stuntman Dmitrious Bistrevsky revealed in an Instagram post (via The Direct) that he and fellow stuntman Tom O’Connell contributed helped create Darth Vader. A photo of Bistrevsky and O’Connell together in Vader’s costume also surfaced in a Reddit post.

“Darth Vader is played by three people, we all worked together to create the best Darth Vader in cinematic history,” Bistrevsky wrote on Instagram. “It’s me, it’s Hayden, it’s Tom. We are a symbiosis. We used all of our strengths to create the best portrayal of the character.”

Of course, Christensen’s role as Vader is most evident when the character is briefly shown without his helmet. However, the best look at the actor as Vader comes in episode 6, in which Obi-Wan slices open part of his former apprentice’s helmet, revealing the villain in his most vulnerable state.

Where Bistrevsky and O’Connell specifically appear as Vader, Bistrevsky broke down the scenes in his Instagram post: “Hayden and I both act in the Darth Vader scenes, we bring the character and the emotion (and the pain, the suffering , the anger),” Bistrevsky wrote. “I’m 6’1″ so having an actor looks better when you see a full body shot than a CGI creation. Tom specializes in fighting. The fights are tom. Whole body with a helmet on my head is me. Hayden bears the heaviest burden of all, the pain and betrayal of his best friend and one-time mentor.”