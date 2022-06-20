Does Gotham Knights Take Place In The Arkhamverse?

Gotham Knights Creative Director Patrick Redding recently gave an interview to ComicBook.com in which he explained that Gotham Knights will be its own story, separate from the events that took place in Rocksteady Games Arkhamverse. “The ‘Arkham’ series is amazing,” he said, “and it’s a fantastic take on Batman lore. I think we saw an opportunity for us… to start something new and take a fresh look at not just the Batman universe, but the full breadth and range of characters and heroes that have been a part of it for so many decades. “

Redding went on to explain that this game offers a rare opportunity to explore the different philosophies and approaches Batman and his various protégés have taken to crime fighting. This goal certainly seems a lot easier to achieve without having to stick to the canon already established in the Arkhamverse. It looks like WB Games Montréal wants to tell this story with their own version of these characters to really showcase the skills and traits that make them unique.

Hopefully, Gotham Knights will prove to be another worthy addition to the DC Multiverse, even if it’s not part of the Arkhamverse.