Doctor Who’s The Power Of The Doctor Teases The Return Of Classic Companions

In the new pictures posted on the official Doctor Who Twitter The Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) stands alongside Ace and Tegan, the three women looking poised and confident. Additional images include new images of the Master (Sacha Dhawan), both alone and with Yaz (Mandip Gill), and an image of the Cybermen. This came immediately after the same account tweeted releases the new poster of the upcoming special, which features the Thirteenth Doctor surrounded by regeneration energy.

Fans in the comments were looking for more information, such as B. @sh_cada, who tweeted: “Why is Yaz talking to the master? ? I have so many questions that needed answering 5 minutes ago. I can’t wait!” Others largely ignored the images, and many people complained about the lack of a release date. “Yes we’ve seen it all, what day is it coming out,” he wrote @capalditimelord. If the special is in October, the release date must be coming soon unless the BBC decides to release it as a surprise like a Beyoncé album, which remains unlikely.