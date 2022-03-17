Do You Know Why Natalie Wood Died? Involvement Of Big Fish In The ‘Unknown’ Cause

According to rumours, Natalie hid her husband’s supposed bisexuality at all times.

Even after her death, the world treated Natalie Wood unfairly. But Natalie’s beauty was undiminished by her injuries. Her gorgeous grin was a mask for her inner horrors.

Natalie Wood Died? Involvement Of Big Fish In The ‘Unknown’ Cause

As a youngster and adolescent, I was subjected to physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, as well as being sex-pimped. What are people’s thoughts on it?

To be like other women, she was taught to keep her mouth shut as a child by her mother. Her mother was a success because she remained silent in order to protect her family.

No one, not even her mother, attempted to safeguard the actress. Even the investigators who were looking into the cause of her death closed the case with the conclusion that she drowned because the

public could only take advantage of the stunning actress. Her second husband, Robert Wagner, declined to look for her after her disappearance from the yacht.

Days before her death, she was embroiled in a series of violent altercations with Wagner. There are many unsolved questions. As far as we know, no one knows what transpired between the three most famous actors of that era.

During the celebration of Natalie’s death, Christopher Walken was also on board the yacht The arguments between Natalie and the both of them still have a conundrum adhering to it. Everyone who investigated the case ignored red flags because of the involvement of the big fish.

Distressing suspicions about Wagner’s involvement in Natalie’s unexpected disappearance persisted in many minds, including those of the yacht deckhand Dennis Davern.

In order to keep Dennis from looking for Natalie, Robert opened a wine bottle and instructed him not to. He drank for two hours. In the aftermath, Robert radioed for assistance, but it appeared that the drinking had been done on purpose.

It was revealed at a press conference that the actress died in “a sad accident while somewhat drunk,” according to the autopsy results.

In some reports, the actress witnessed her husband Robert Wagner and Christopher Walken indulging in a sexual act when she was in the bathroom with her daughter. Wagner was enraged by the rumours that Natalie and Christopher were having an affair.

In a petition, Sam Perroni, a former U.S. Attorney, expressed warped thoughts about Natalie’s death. He found “important motivation evidence” in two places:

Natalie’s probate file and North Carolina, where she was filming Brainstorm, including a fight between Natalie and Wagner in a hotel restaurant with Walken present. And he’s convinced that Christopher’s undercover agents are always keeping an eye on her, too.

In the days leading up to the trip and Natalie’s death, Walken and Wagner were constantly at odds. There are still lingering questions about why Christopher joined the couple on their cruise that weekend.