Do The Deadliest Catch Captains Ever Get Distracted By All The Cameras?

In an interview with Larry King Now, Deadliest Catch captains Johnathan Hillstrand and Wild Bill Wichrowski appeared to discuss the show’s Season 10 and delve deeper into their own lives. When asked by King if they are ever distracted by the fact that they are being filmed, the duo answered honestly. “You know, I’d like to say no,” Wichrowski said. “You can see there are times when we just draw a line and say, ‘It’s a safety thing, just get out of my face, I’m going to move on.’ So we turn them off if we have to.”

Hillstrand echoed, saying, “And we threw her off our boat at the dock!”

The camera crew must prepare for the intensity they will face. In an interview with Indiewire, David Reicher, the show’s Director of Photography, and Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul spoke about what’s behind the show’s demanding shooting requirements. While Reicher delved into the intricate technology and manner of photography that the crew must perform on the show, Starr-Paul believes there needs to be something even more crucial for every cinematographer who comes on board. “One must have an iron stomach [Tolerating] Motion sickness is the first requirement for the job,” Starr-Paul said. “You have to be able to get out on those boats and maintain a sane and operational level so you can actually get the job done, and it’s hard to find people like that.”