Disney’s Turning Red manga about 4*Town boy band coming out in Spring 2023

Cover of the upcoming manga companion to the Disney film Turning Red. Photo credit: Viz Media

Fans of 4*Town – the fictional NSYNC-like boy band (which ironically has 5 members) from the hit Pixar and Disney animated film Turning Red will be thrilled to discover that the film is getting a manga companion published by Viz Media will be in spring 2023!

Directed by Oscar-winning “Bao” filmmaker Domee Shi, Turning Red was an instant hit for its accurate portrayal of boy-crazy teenage girls and surprising Chinese heritage. The film is currently streaming on Disney+ in North America for those who may have missed this delightful family-friendly film.

On June 17, 2022, Viz Media’s Twitter account announced, “The manga spin-off of the hit Disney and Pixar film Turning Red is here! Get behind the music of Canada’s top 90’s fictional boy band 4*Town in Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red: 4*Town 4*Real. Story by Dirchansky, art by KAIfee. Coming out in Spring 2023.”

The tweet also included a sneak peek of what the 4*Town boys will look like as manga-style characters! Dirchanky is known as a Canada-based comic writer and creator.

What is the plot of Turning Red?

The story centers on a 13-year-old girl named Mei (Rosalie Chiang) who wants to become independent from her overprotective mother (Sandra Oh). Mei unintentionally triggers an inherited family curse that causes her to transform into a giant red panda whenever her emotions get the better of her (and her emotions tend to run really high while she’s talking about the cute boys in 4* Town dances).

A big part of the story revolves around Mei and her friends being “4*Townies” or rather die-hard fans of the boy band called 4*Town. Mei aims to see the boys at a concert, but discovers her family is planning a traditional ceremony that will imprison her inner panda and prevent her from ever morphing into him. Mei decides that going to the concert is more important than an old ceremony and decides to defy her mother by going to the concert despite being specifically forbidden from doing so.

The band 4*Town broke the fourth wall and won fans not only in the film universe but also in real life. The hit “Nobody Like U” is the first song from a Pixar film to make the charts! Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas wrote the song. Finneas O’Connell, Jordan Fisher, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and Grayson Villanueva teamed up to sing the song together, and it debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Full cover version of the upcoming manga 4*Town 4*Real. Photo credit: Viz Media

What is the plot of 4*Town 4*Real?

Set in the timeline of the film Turning Red, the story takes place the day before the band’s Toronto concert. The fans of 4*Town “4*Townies” are excited that they will soon be able to experience 4*Town live with their favorite hits. Meanwhile, the guys try to relax before their concert so they can do their best.

When Robaire, Jesse, Tae Young, Aaron T and Aaron Z get a rare day off from their manager, they all decide to do it differently. Jesse and Tae Young decide to visit a ceramics museum to explore their artistic sides. Jetsetter Aaron T decides to go on a shopping spree that will calm his nerves. Aaron Z and Robaire decide to master their moves at their private dance studio before the sold-out show. They have no idea that a panda crashing event will take place at their concert.

The manga will mimic a reality TV show and give fans a glimpse of how “Tween Beat Magazine’s Hottest Band of the Year” spends their rare days off.