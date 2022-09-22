Disney’s Strange World – What We Know So Far

Disney has already released a teaser and trailer for Strange World.

Released on June 6, 2022, the teaser emulated trailers for old-time adventure films, complete with eager narration and bold title cards promising “A New Movie Event” and “A Journey Beyond the Possible.” During select shots of the film’s expansive, amazing alien planetary setting, the narrator invited viewers to “journey through space and time to a place of infinite mysteries unlike anything you’ve seen before.” Aside from a few small hints, the teaser mainly focused on giving a taste of the film’s visual splendor.

Meanwhile, the newly released full trailer tells us a lot more about what kind of story Strange World will tell. With solemn music and title cards, the trailer begins with the question “Have you ever wondered what adventures await you beyond our world?” and outlines a more or less clear dramatic setup. President Callisto Mal lands a plane at the Clades farm and recruits him for an expedition, warning that “our whole world is in grave danger.” Despite his aversion to adventure, Searcher reluctantly accepts. A team travels to the eponymous strange new planet, and there Searcher is surprised to find his father, Jaeger, who has been missing since Searcher’s youth. As the expedition rages on, Ethan seems amazed at his grandfather’s thirst for adventure, which brings Searcher’s deep-seated grudges back to the fore.

Will the Clades be able to put things right and save the world? Watch Strange World this Thanksgiving to find out.