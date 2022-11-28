Disney Fans Criticize The Lack Of Marketing For Strange World

Many have attributed the poor box office success of Disney’s Strange World to the film’s lack of marketing. It’s unclear why that was, but it hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing. One Redditor commented, “Clearly Disney sent this film to its death. The question is why? They devalued their own films for putting them on Disney+ so early it?” The user went on to explain how he believed Strange World was originally intended to be released through Disney+ and not theatrical release.

Some Reddit comments claimed that getting parents to take their kids to the theater is much harder in today’s world. However, not everyone agreed with that sentiment, citing the massive success of Minions: Rise of Gru as an example of how animated films can still churn out big box office numbers (per Box Office Mojo). One Redditor also noted that “Strange World” simply lacks a “hook”.

It’s also worth noting that Strange World is the first Disney animated film to feature a gay protagonist in Ethan Clade (Jaboukie Young-White). As a result, the film was banned in several countries (via Deadline). Some suggest that Disney was afraid of heavy publicity for this reason. Twitter user @jordanjwoodson believes “Disney will blame ‘STRANGE WORLD”s inevitable box office failure 100% on the fact that there is an openly gay character in the film, when in reality he flopped because they didn’t market him at all.”

It’s still unclear why Strange World didn’t receive love in its marketing, but whatever the true intent, hopefully the film will find its audience later.