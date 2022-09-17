Disappointing Drama, Brendan Fraser Blameless

If you could suppress the feeling of pure self-loathing, it would probably look something like “The Whale”. Heralded as Brendan Fraser’s epic return to Hollywood (apart from the various other high-profile roles he’s taken on over the past few years), it’s hard not to root for him as he puts everything he has into the role of Charlie stuck, a man whose pain has caused him to reach a weight incompatible with life. But while Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale occasionally touches on the profound, it seems too laser-focused on Charlie’s plight to create a full-fledged narrative.

Charlie weighs 600 pounds, he’s nearing the end of his life and his world has never been smaller. He works as a writing teacher and teaches classes via Zoom, where he always has convenient excuses to turn off his camera. He spends every day in his apartment and uses a walker to move from the couch to the kitchen to the bed. His only company is Liz (Hong Chau), a nurse who drops in every day to bring him food, check his vitals, and provide some much-needed human interaction.

They try to ignore his deteriorating health, but both realize that he has heart failure and that he has very little time left. With this in mind, he sets out to right the great wrong of his life: the fractured relationship between himself and his teenage daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink), who providentially shows up on his doorstep after being suspended from school.

Screened at the Toronto International Film Festival throughout the film, we are struck by its limitations. They overwhelm him as he struggles not only to get up without help, but to make the kind of grand gestures he’s so desperate to make to give meaning to his life. He can barely walk, so his efforts are limited. He wants to see his daughter again. He can’t fix their relationship – it’s too big – but he can plant a seed to encourage her to see herself the way he sees her.