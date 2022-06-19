Director wants Komi-san wa, Comyushou desu Part 3 renewed to the ending

Here’s all we know about Netflix’s Komi Season 3 anime TV show. Pic credit: Netflix/Studio OLM

Netflix’s Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3 anime TV series will continue the story of the titular Shouko Komi gaining 100 friends with the help of Hitohito Tadano during her second year of high school. And Komi even levels up since she makes a new friend on her own!

But when will Komi-san wa, Comyushou desu Season 3 come out?

Chief director Ayumu Watanabe was asked, “Are you prepared to continue directing the anime for as many more years as it’s going to run?”

“Yes. I think any director would love to work on whatever they’re working on and see it until the end. I would love to, at least until they graduate,” Watanabe responded in an interview with Looper on June 3, 2022.

While that’s a good sign for Komi Season 3, the director’s comment shouldn’t be interpreted as a confirmation of the third season and beyond. Assuming that the director isn’t simply referring to the Year 1 graduation that the second season adapted, it should also be noted that he’s talking about a potential future story arc since the characters haven’t (yet) graduated from high school even in the latest manga chapters.

It’s possible that the third season will be referred to as Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 by Netflix. After all, the streaming giant officially labeled the second season as Komi Can’t Communicate Part 2.

However, Crunchyroll News and MyAnimeList label the second cour as the 2nd season. Therefore, for the purposes of this article, Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 25 and beyond will be treated as Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3.

In essence, Komi Season 2 was treated like a split-cour anime season by Netflix.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

Sometimes a split-cour will be labeled as a second part like Mushoku Tensei Part 2. Then you have odd cases like the 86 anime where the second part was officially relabeled as 86 Season 2 after initially being called Part 2.

The main staff and studio making Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3 hasn’t been announced yet.

The first two seasons of Netflix’s Komi Can’t Communicate anime was produced by Japanese animation Studio OLM, the company responsible for the original Berserk anime and the Pokemon TV series, including Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, and recent popular TV series like the Odd Taxi anime.

In 2022, Studio OLM also released Summertime Render. (It should be noted that a large percentage of the work for Komi S2 was outsourced since OLM Team Kojima was busy creating two consecutive cours for Summertime Render.)

For the first season, the project was helmed by chief director Ayumu Watanabe, who is best known for his work on Doraemon, After The Rain, and Children of the Sea. He worked with first-time director Kazuki Kawagoe, whose episode director credits include Beyblade Burst, Bungo and Alchemist, and Asteroid in Love.

Writer Hitomi Mieno (Deko Akao) handled the series composition. She’s best known for her work on the Noragami anime series. In recent times, she has worked on Tsurekano: My Stepsister is My Ex-Girlfriend, When Will Ayumu Make His Move? The Dungeon of Black Company, Assassin’s Pride, Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town?, Pokemon Journeys, The Detective Is Already Dead, and The Case Study of Vanitas.

Artist Atsuko Nakajima (Devil May Cry anime 2007, Ranma 1/2, Tokyo Ghoul, Trinity Blood) was the character designer. Composer Yukari Hashimoto (March Comes In Like a Lion) created the music.

The Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music haven’t been announced yet.

The Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 OP “100 Blue Colors (Ao 100 Iro)” was performed by Miku Itou, while the ED “Fine Day for Small Talk (Koshaberi Biyori)” was performed by FantasticYouth. For the first season, the Komi Can’t Communicate OP “Cinderella” was performed by Cider Girl, while the EDs “Sympathy” and “Gullible People (Hikare Inochi)” were both performed by Kitri.

The release schedule for the first season of Netflix’s Komi Can’t Communicate was a remarkable change of pace for the streaming giant. Typically, Netflix anime exclusives are locked away in so-called Netflix jail until the entire season has already been released in Japan, but Netflix decided to change things up by releasing episodes weekly.

Netflix has apparently been experimenting with various release schedules. The ARCANE: League of Legends animation (ARCANE Season 2 is confirmed) was released weekly as three separate acts composed of nine episodes in total, while Netflix’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 released 12 episodes before the Japanese TV broadcast even began. Similarly, the JoJo: Stone Ocean Part 2 release date on Netflix was earlier than the Japanese broadcast.

The Komi Netflix schedule is somewhat more conventional since episodes were released several weeks after the Japanese NHK General TV broadcast. In Japan, the original air date of Season 2 was on April 7, 2022, whereas Netflix began streaming episodes on April 27, 2022. Dubbed episodes were released even later (see the English dub section for more details).

Thus, the second season’s finale, Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 24, is released on Netflix on July 13, 2022, whereas Japan watches the ending first on June 23, 2022.

This article provides everything that is known about Netflix’s Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3 (Komi-san wa, Comyushou desu Season 3 / Komi Season 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3 release date predictions: Renewal very likely

As of the last update, Netflix, NHK, Shogakukan, Studio OLM, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3 release date. Nor has the production of a Komi Season 3 sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Komi-san wa, Comyushou desu Season 3 release date will occur in the future on Netflix.

We can gauge the global popularity by considering the Komi Can’t Communicate reviews, which are higher than average for a rom-com anime TV series. The episode review scores actually increased during the second season as the story hit its stride, which bodes well for Komi Season 3.

The second season’s premiere also gave a good boost to manga sales. In April 2022, the Komi manga was in the Oricon Top 20. But since the Komi manga didn’t make the Oricon Top 20 for May 2022 it can be surmised that the increase in sales was largely due to the release of Komi Volume 25 on April 18, 2022.

Still, it seems likely that the anime did have an impact. By June 2020, the manga series reportedly had 7.4 million copies in circulation for Volumes 1 through 25, including digital sales.

By comparison, the Kaguya-Sama: Love is War manga series had 18 million copies in circulation in June 2022 and anime fans should expect Kaguya-sama Season 4 in the future, as well.

One critical factor to understand is that Netflix itself doesn’t directly decide whether to have Komi Can’t Communicate renewed for a third season. Netflix has exclusive international streaming rights, but they’re not part of the anime production committee or the producers that will make the decision.

Regardless, the streaming success (or lack thereof) on Netflix is a critical factor since streaming revenue is the biggest portion of income in the anime industry. The first two seasons of the Komi anime managed to make the Netflix Japan Top 10, but not the global Netflix Top 10 for English or non-English TV shows.

Thankfully, Netflix has a history of its anime exclusives being renewed even when they’re not topping the global charts. For example, Netflix’s Record of Ragnarok Season 2, BEASTARS Season 3, Ultraman Season 3, ARCANE Season 2, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Part 2, EDENS ZERO Season 2, Baki Hanma Season 2, and Kengan Ashura Season 2 (Kengan Ashura Part 3) were all confirmed in production (relatively) soon after their respective previous seasons were released.

But it’s not like being a Netflix anime exclusive signifies an automatic renewal. Netflix’s Yasuke Season 2, Netflix’s High-Rise Invasion Season 2, Netflix’s Kengan Ashura Season 3, Netflix’s Drifting Dragons Season 2, Netflix’s The Idhun Chronicles Season 3, and Netflix’s 7 SEEDS Season 3 were never announced even though several of these TV shows were based on finished stories from books or Japanese manga series.

The second major factor to understand is that anime projects are scheduled years in advance. The producers apparently planned out the first two seasons of the Komi anime in advance during pre-production, whereas it’s uncertain if the producers have booked Studio OLM and the cast ahead of time for making Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3.

On the other hand, it’s possible that Studio OLM is already secretly scheduled or the producers are already planning out a studio change so the turnaround time isn’t too long.

Keep in mind that the main staff are often independent contractors so they can follow the anime series to a new studio. For example, director Ayumu Watanabe said he wants to stick with the Komi series to the end, but he’s also worked for Studio 4C and Studio Cloverworks from 2019 through 2021 while also doing multiple projects for Studio OLM.

To summarize, while it’s predicted that the third season will be renewed, it’s also likely that there will be a multi-year wait for the Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3 release date.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3 English dub release date predictions

The first season of the Komi Can’t Communicate anime was initially streaming with English subtitles on Netflix (not FUNimation, Crunchyroll, VRV, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video). It was a long wait for the dubbed version since the Season 1 dub wasn’t released until February 7, 2022. That meant dub-loving anime fans had to wait almost half a year!

By June 18, 2022, Netflix’s Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 English dub release date still hadn’t been announced. (It’s predicted it’ll be released in Summer 2022.)

This isn’t surprising since part of the reason Netflix USA typically delays the release is so that their anime exclusives can be dubbed for international audiences. Thus, in addition to the Komi English dub, there are dubs for Spanish, French, and German. Internationally, there are over eight languages dubbed and 31 languages subtitled in over 190 countries and territories.

Here is the Komi English dub cast:

Amber Lee Connors as Shōko Komi

Kyle McCarley as Hitohito Tadano

Skyler Davenport as Najimi Osana

Amber May as Narrator

Cristina Vee as Ren Yamai

Cherami Leigh as Omoharu Nakanaka

Sarah Williams as Himiko Agari

Jack Dillon as Mono Shinobimono

Casey Mongillo as Nene Onemine

Kira Buckland as Makeru Yadano

Todd Haberkorn as Tsukasa Aizawa

Suzie Yeung as Chika Netsuno

Sean Chiplock as Shigeo Chiarai

Dorothy Fahn as Shuko Komi

Devin Hennessy as Taisei Sonoda

Based on this history, it’s also predicted that the Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3 English dub release date on Netflix will be scheduled for four to six months after the Japanese premiere.

Komi Can’t Communicate manga ending relatively soon?

The story for the anime TV series is based on the Komi Can’t Communicate manga series by creator Tomohito Oda. First released as a manga one-shot in September 2015, the series began serializing weekly in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2016. The manga was up to Volume 26 as of July 15, 2022.

North American publisher VIZ Media is handling the Komi Can’t Communicate manga’s English translation in the USA, Canada, UK, and other English-speaking countries. By June 14, 2022, the English version was up to Volume 19, with the Komi Volume 20 release date scheduled for August 9, 2022 (some of the English volumes were delayed).

When the anime’s second season premiered in Spring 2022, the manga was already well over 300 chapters long. While the climax and final chapter haven’t been announced yet, we know that the Komi Can’t Communicate manga’s ending is likely coming up since Volume 24: Chapter 323 featured the second-year graduation ceremony (the second year started in Volume 10: Chapter 130). In Volume 25, the manga began introducing the new Class 3-1 characters.

RomCom manga series typically end with high school graduation and Japanese high schools only have three years. Komi is also close to reaching her goal of 100 friends in the manga. Further, Chapters 223 and 302 featured a major new development that defines the story arcs thereafter.

In Japanese narratives, there is a four-act structure known as Kishōtenketsu.

Ki : Introduction

Shō : Development

Ten : Twist (complication)

Ketsu : Conclusion (reconciliation)

During the Twist phase, the story turns toward an unexpected development, and it contains the yama, or climax, of the story. Although the Komi Can’t Communicate climax has not been announced yet, it will need to be contained in the third saga, which could be considered the third year of high school.

Now, it’s possible that the story could be extended beyond high school along the lines of Teasing Master Takagi-san. In that other manga series, the main characters were shown as adults. Komi’s social anxiety would allow for new jokes in the setting of work or even college.

Unfortunately, Tomohito hasn’t provided any hints about plans for the final volume or final chapter. Let’s just hope the manga creator figures out a good way to wrap up the series with a final plot twist at the ending.

When the anime’s second season ended on Netflix, the manga series was up to Komi Can’t Communicate Volume 26 already. Pic credit: Tomohito Oda

Komi Can’t Communicate manga compared to the anime’s first season

The anime’s first episode beautifully introduced the premise with poignant moments of silence combined with music that heightened the emotional intensity of the opening scenes. From there, the anime adopted a format that was more typical to slice-of-life rom-com manga adaptations.

Like many rom-com manga series, the Komi Can’t Communicate manga tends to have self-contained stories in certain chapters. However, in most of the volumes, there are story arcs where multiple chapters are connected together in consecutive order, but the manga’s format gave some freedom to the anime writers to shift story events around.

Similar to the Kaguya-sama: Love is War and the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro anime (Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 is already confirmed), the Komi anime adapts chapters out of order and makes some changes, including Episode 1 giving cameos to Kometani Chusaku and Naruse Shisuto even though the manga didn’t introduce them until Volume 8: Chapter 102.

Here’s a guide to how the anime adapted the first season:

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 1: Chapters 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 12 (partial)

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 2: Chapters 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 (partial), 13

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 3: Chapters 14, 16, 17, 18, 19

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 4: Chapters 20, 23, 24, 25, 26

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 5: Chapters 21, 22, 27, 28, 31, 32, 30

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 6: Chapters 29, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 7: Chapters 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 44

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 8: Chapters 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 9: Chapters 43, 48, 51, 52, 53

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 10: Chapters 54, 55, 57, 58, Bonus/Omake 4

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 11: Chapters 62, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 12: Chapters 69, 70, 71, 72, 73

The first season’s ending adapted the Culture Festival story arc, which runs from Chapter 62 to 73. That means the ending of Komi-san wa, Comyushou desu Episode 12 corresponded to the first chapter of Volume 6.

Here’s a guide to how the anime adapted the second season:

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 1: Chapters 76, 68, 79, 82

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 2: Chapters 59, 60, 75, 81, 83, 85.5

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3: Chapters 56, 77, 80, 84, 85

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 4: Chapters 86, 87, 88, 97, 98

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5: Chapters 89, 90, 91, 92, 93

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6: Chapters 94, 95, 99

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 7: Chapters 100, 101, 102, 103, 103.5

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 8: Chapters 104, 105, 106, 107, 110

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 9: Chapters 108, 109, 111, 112, 113, 113.5

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 10: Chapters 114, 116, 117, 118

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 11: Chapters 119, 120, 121, 122, 124

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 12: Chapters TBA (125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130?)

Some manga chapters were skipped outright by both seasons, but at least the anime’s adaptation pacing allowed the comedic timing to remain true to the source material.

All in all, it’s predicted that the first season’s finale, Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 24, will find a stopping point corresponding to Volume 10: Chapter 130.

It’s the perfect stopping point since Komi faces separation anxiety only to discover that her friends will be in the same class for the second year. Chapter 130 highlights that Komi’s communication disorder is still a problem despite a year passing and it’d be funny to end with Komi striking a sex pose while introducing herself to the new class. Hopefully, there will be a Rumiko Manbagi cameo.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material available for making Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3. Even better, English-only manga readers wishing to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to Volume 10 (or you can use the manga guide to read the skipped chapters).

In Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3, Komi will be making a new friend all on her own named Rumiko Manbagi. Pic credit: Tomohito Oda

Komi Season 3 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Komi is starting her second year of high school, and she’s feeling a bit melancholy that all the good times of the previous year are now behind her. How can anything else compare?

But when Komi runs into a new girl with outrageous fashion sense crying in the bathroom, she’s able to put all her wonderful experience in making friends to good use and reach out to another person in need.

This new girl is named Rumiko Manbagi and Manbagi is fighting insecurities about her appearance. She is a gyaru girl with tanned skin who believes that heavy makeup makes her pretty. Manbagi admires Komi’s natural beauty and doesn’t think she can compare.

Just like Komi, Manbagi has been having a hard time making friends. But Komi has leveled up so Manbagi is the second person whom Komi befriends all on her own! Unlike Komi, Manbagi is talkative once she becomes friends, and she can even be aggressive with the tsundere parts of her personality.

New school friends aren’t the only thing new for Komi. During Golden Week in late April, her family is ready for adventure when celebrating the series of four holidays.

Aand a recently renovated resort is calling their name! And they aren’t the only ones lured by the prospect of go-karts and camping—the Tadano family and their tagalong Najimi are there for some fun, too.

But when a sudden storm strands Tadano and Komi in a deserted cabin, things turn serious. How will they avoid catching colds with only one blanket to warm them?!

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!