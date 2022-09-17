Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Has The Perfect Response To The Woman King Backlash

Prince-Bythewood told IndieWire, “I learned early on that you can’t win an argument on Twitter. And I know that all of that will go away once they see the film. There’s an assumption that we don’t deal with it, and we deal with it. So I have to live in that trust. They will see the film and they will see it.

Additionally, producer Cathy Schulman said (via IndieWire) that she wishes the talks would center around the film’s content rather than the preview footage. She also pointed out that the situation was more differentiated than presented. “I think we didn’t hesitate to investigate these areas,” she said. “The fact is that slavery is driven by material gain. It offered the people of this continent an opportunity to make money that should not be offered or forced upon them. and we don’t hesitate to visit that within the film.”

The film’s crew is supported by a certain segment of Twitter users, who said The current attack feels disingenuous. With the film now hitting theaters, viewers will see for themselves whether or not the backlash is justified – and so far, reactions have been mixed. Some new fans are comes to his defense. Others, such as historian Ana Lucia Araujo, writing for Slate, said that while the film is a vision of black female empowerment, it softens the truth, misleads audiences who don’t know much about African history, and descendants enslaved African sell below value.

Given that, the reaction to The Woman King seems as complex as the film’s depiction of slavery – and it remains to be seen how audiences will react after its opening weekend.