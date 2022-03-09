Did You Believe Matthew Rondeau Sexually Harassed Shanna Moakler’s Transgender Friend?

While staying at Shanna Moakler’s house, Matthew Rondeau is accused of assaulting transgender lady, Elissa Lorren. When Elissa and Shaya went to Moakler’s residence to hang out with Matthew earlier in February, the incident occurred

Matthew Rondeau Sexually Harassed Shanna Moakler’s Transgender Friend

During the assault on Shanna Moakler’s Los Angeles home, she was filming “Celebrity Big Brother.” Since the year 2020, Moakler and Matthew’s relationship had been on and off. That night, Rondeau realised that Moakler had been having an affair with him, and he was in a bad way.

Claimed by Lorren that “He had a knife and tore up her paintings.” As the night wore on, Matthew’s condition deteriorated more. Aside from the fact that he seemed fine when I first arrived, Lorren said, “As the night proceeded I was like “Oh my god,” it was so bad.”

Matthew entered the hot tub naked as the group drank their beverages. She says he approached her in the hot tub and “grabbed my face and started making out with me,” according to Lorren. As the evening progressed, she noticed that he was becoming increasingly sexually aggressive toward both her and her friend Shayan.

They said that everything changed when Lorren walked inside to charge her cell phone. As Lorren entered, Matthew’s personality changed totally. As Rondeau hit Lorren in the face, he grabbed her neck and strangled her.

Lorren awoke to find bruises on her neck and shoulders, and she was unable to move her neck because of the injuries she had sustained. ‘Even my face was swelled,’ she tells me, ‘because of how violently he punched me.'” Despite the fact that I identify as transgender, I am far from being that large. “He’s a hefty fellow.” Lorren asserted this.

Shaya, Lorren’s companion at the time of the assault, corroborated her storey. Matthew, according to Shaya, was a severely inebriated drunkard who entered the tub naked and grabbed Lorren.

In addition, Shaya stated that she had not witnessed the events inside, but she discovered bruises on Lorren the following day.

Read More:

Rondeau was arrested a month earlier for allegedly assaulting Moakler in a similar manner. Domestic abuse was a felony charge in this case. In response, Moakler claimed that Matthew had engaged in physical contact with him.

Matthew, on the other hand, disputed all of these claims. In my wildest dreams, I would never harm another woman. My mother is both my best friend and my guardian angel. “She taught me everything I know.”