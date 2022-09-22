Did She-Hulk Episode 6 Just Drop A Deep-Cut Jurassic Park Reference?

During the briefing with Mr. Immortal’s (David Pasquesi) ex-wives, the website Intelligencia is brought up, a forum website where users can post all sorts of topics, e.g. B. People with powers. When Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) and Mallorie Book (Renee Elise Goldsberry) watch it, they see a link for She-Hulk. When they try to access it, a login screen immediately tells them, “Uh, uh, uh!”

The last time many people heard that phrase while a character was denied access was in Jurassic Park. In the film, Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) locks Ray Arnold (Samuel L. Jackson) and John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) out of the system. Whenever they try to get in, an image appears of Nedry waving his finger and saying, “Uh, uh, uh! You didn’t say the magic word” (via YouTube).

This isn’t the first time a Disney+ series has quickly borrowed from the superbly made film. In “Ms. Marvel,” many Easter eggs have been found, and one could definitely channel some serious Jurassic Park nostalgia. The sequence in which Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) tries to escape from Secret Service agents in a banquet hall kitchen in Season 1, Episode 3 (“Destined”) appeared to be a reference to the scene in which Tim Murphy (Joseph Mazello) and Lex Murphy (Ariana Richards) is being hunted by birds of prey in the restaurant-sized kitchen (via Twitter).

Marvel’s Easter Egg game is undeniably strong, and these fun nods, hints, and references add to the entertaining experience, especially in the Disney+ series She-Hulk.