Denji x Himeno will make your eyes bulge!

Denji will do many things but he saves his first time with Makima! Photo credit: MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 8: GUNFIRE will be the first of many What Happened episodes. It starts with Himeno’s perspective as she carries Denji into her house.

And it draws a perfect heart-ripping moment at the end! Has anyone else seen Akame ga Kill?

Remember all those flashbacks we had in the last few episodes of Chainsaw Man? So who will die next before we reach episode 12?

Chainsaw Man Episode 8 ED video with Himeno smoking. Photo credit: MAPPA

Goodbye?

Denji has done many stupid things since Episode 1. But will turning down Himeno’s offer to have sex with her be one of them?

The episode starts out promising. Himeno makes breakfast, offers Denji to set Makima up in exchange for his help in her meeting with Aki, and declares that they are friends.

Even without reading the manga, that should have raised some alarms. But while Denji is still unconscious, Himeno mentions Makima and a deal.

Was that just drunken ramblings because Himeno doesn’t like Makima, or was there something else? Speaking of which, why were Makima and her group shot at on the train?

Are they dead or does Makima have a trick up her sleeve? I especially love the music that plays as we see the rest of the team minding their own business only for random people to be drawing guns and then we hear gunfire!

But Denji, Aki, Power and Himeno are having fun at a ramen restaurant. And then a new threat emerges.

A man starts talking about his grandfather and how much everyone loves him and pulls out a photo of himself and the yakuza boss from episode 1. The gun devil wants Denji’s heart, but what does the katana devil want?

Revenge!

Once again, Denji and the others face a powerful enemy, unlike the fight against the Eternity Devil. However, this remains satisfactory and it is up to the others to protect Denji!

We have Aki versus the Katana Devil, who introduces us to how his sword works and hints that there’s more to this new enemy. The Escape Devil must hit the target three times to kill the enemy.

But how many years did Aki lose by doing this? And what is the Katana Devil? Aki first used the fox devil and she said that the katana devil was neither human nor devil.

Does that mean he’s a fiend like Power or something else? And then we have Himeno’s final fight and our first look at Ghost Devil’s true form.

It was great and showed how important speed is in a fight. Because the nameless girl used the snake devil to take down Himeno, is this the last we see Ghost?

Can Power and Denji work together to save Aki, or will Denji lose his heart?