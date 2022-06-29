Delayed For The Third Time! New Release Date & More Updates

advertisement

The Uzumaki anime production team has again delayed the series. The reason for the delay is described in the following article. There have also been delays in the anime series in the past. The showrunners set very high parameters for the anime visuals. However, the makers are doing everything they can to make things work properly. But before we get into more details, here are some anime source manga updates you should know!

Junji Ito wrote and illustrated the anime’s source manga. Great comic minds started publishing the manga in Japanese. However, Viz Media started publishing the manga in Pulp magazine. The original run began on January 19, 1998. Without further ado, let’s get into the details!

Uzumaki Anime: Postponed Again?

The Uzumaki anime staff revealed the delay in the anime series by an official declaration. This statement appeared on the anime’s Twitter platform. The anime also had two delays previously. Originally, the anime was due to be released to audiences in 2020. However, the creators postponed it to 2021. However, the staff still had some problems this year and delayed it again.

The second delay was caused in 2021. However, this year also proved fatal for the anime release. It was delayed again and given a 2022 release date. The third and final delay happened recently, putting the anime on hold once again.

What is the reason for the delay?

The staff stated in the official statement that they don’t want to compromise the quality of the manga art. The manga’s intricate designs force the staff to do their best for the project at hand. The reason seems legitimate for this time. But the three delays also indicate that there is some catching up to do in the anime’s production work. The anime has continued its work for many years.

The first anime lag is ignorable. But the other delays only ease fans’ frustration. Even the legendary anime didn’t have such a long delay in its release date. In addition, the delay makes fans lose their excitement for the upcoming anime.

For more details: Uzumaki Anime Postponed Again Due to Pandemic! New release date out!

Uzumaki Anime Release Date

According to the current scenario, the Uzumaki anime will be released in 2023. However, another delay in the anime release date is possible in the future. We’ll update this section if other details emerge in the meantime! Until then, enjoy other articles from The Anime Daily Team!