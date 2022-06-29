Deep Space Nine Episodes Fans Always Skip On A Rewatch

There’s a Star Trek-related phenomenon called “Riker’s Beard” that defines the moment when a show starts to get good. However, the “rule” in Gene Roddenberry’s universe is not limited to Star Trek: The Next Generation. For Deep Space Nine, this happened in Season 3 when actor Avery Brooks, who played Captain Ben Sisko, presented a new look that featured a shaved head and a goatee.

The first season and some of the second focused on character and world development, and the continuous narrative arc that dominated much of the later seasons didn’t materialize for some time; Comprised of an aggressive collection of races from the Gamma Quadrant, the Dominion is not even mentioned until the Season 2 episode “Rules of Acquisition.” But like many new series, Deep Space Nine initially struggled to gain traction.

This has caused many fans to write off the entire first season and some of the second ones entirely. “I would recommend anyone who wants to watch DS9 to start with Season 3,” wrote u/OsakaWilson. And u/Brad3000 referenced the Riker’s Beard phenomenon: “A good rule of thumb is does Avery Brooks have hair? If the answer is yes, you can probably skip it,” the user said. However, others noted that the seeds for these popular later seasons will be planted in Season 2 and are therefore worth checking out.