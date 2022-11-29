Declaration Of War? Plot & Cast Details Announced! Release Date

The masters of the world have decided to wage war against humanity. While we have Thor or Thanos in the fictional world of humans, the second season of Record of Ragnarok will have Heracles or Jack The Ripper. This anime has a very exciting plot to look forward to. Fans have also been waiting forever for the release. After the end of the first season, there were doubts whether Record of Ragnarok would return for another season. However, it seems that there is good news after all! Here’s everything you need to know about the new announcement.

Based on the manga of the same name, Season 2 of Record of Ragnarok will have exciting episodes. The series is also known as Shumatsu no Walkure. The manga’s authors are Shinya Umemura, Ajichika, and Takumi Fukui. Season 1 of the series ran for a total of 11 episodes. It was very pleasant. Expectations are high for Season 2 as well. Details on the cast, staff and even the plot have been released. Read on to find out more.

Ragnarok Season 2 Recap: Official Announcement

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 will return with a total of 15 episodes. Each episode will be in two parts. Minami will perform the opening song of the anime Rude, Loose Dance. In addition, Masatoshi Ono will perform the closing song “Inori”. The cast includes Tomokazu Sugita, who will play the role of Jack The Ripper. Katsuyuki Konishi will also play Heracles. Yuichi Nakamura portrays the role of the Buddha. Other cast members such as Tomoyo Kurosawa and Subaru Kimura are also part of the cast.

Record of Ragnarok Season 1 director Masao Okubo will also return for Season 2. Kazuyuki Fudesayu will also return to compose the series. Yuka Yamada will join Fudesayu in the same task. Yasunori Ebina will be responsible for the music composition. Masaki Sato will also work on the character designs. Other than that, there was no further information on the cast and personnel details.

What will happen in Season 2?

The story of Season 2 of Record of Ragnarok revolves around the meetings that gods have each millennium. At each meeting, the gods decided whether or not to continue humanity. When the meeting finally decides to destroy humans, a war ensues between the gods and the human heroes. This war will decide whether humans survive or disappear completely. The war between the gods and the heroes will be known as Ragnarok. Winner is the first team to win 7 out of 13 fights. You can watch the new trailer here:

The first ten episodes of the series will premiere on Netflix on January 26, 2023. International and Japanese fans can stream the series on the site. The remaining five episodes will premiere later in 2023. No specific date has been announced for the other five episodes. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we have more news about it. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily as well.