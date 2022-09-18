Deadliest Catch’s Sig Hansen Was Once Perfectly Cast As This Pixar Character

Sig Hansen got a chance to expand beyond his fishing empire in 2011 when he was cast in Cars 2 to play Crabby the Boat. The boat he plays bears an uncanny resemblance to his own boat, the Northwestern, as seen on the show. Crabby even has the name “Northwestern” on the front of the boat along with the letters “SH” just like the actual Northwestern.

Hansen explained to Dailymotion on the red carpet at the premiere of “Cars 2” how he ended up being cast in the Pixar film. “Well, we happened to do a little fundraiser for Coca-Cola 600. John Lasseter was there and then one thing led to another, I met John and we raised money and he said, ‘I need a man, I need a boat.’ Go on There you go.” He also mentioned that being on a red carpet for an event is interesting, noting, “Well, ‘Deadliest Catch’ isn’t exactly a red carpet type of event.”

The cameo came very early in the film, in the scene right after the film’s opening credits, and fans found it absolutely adorable. In a Reddit thread on the r/MovieDetails subreddit, people expressed how excited they were to see Hansen play the role of Crabby. “When the movie first came out I thought it was so cool like I didn’t even like the rest of the movie, I just liked that opening scene…” wrote u/TTV-Chic. “My family and I were upset about this as we are Disney fans and huge fans of Deadliest Catch season 1,” wrote u/12YakAnak. It was certainly a cute Easter egg for fans of Pixar and Deadliest Catch.