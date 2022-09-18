Deadliest Catch’s Sig Hansen Explains Had To Overcome This Problematic Fishing Superstition

Like baseball and the theatre, fishing is a business old enough to have developed its fair share of superstitions over the years. It’s bad luck, for example, to bring a banana on board a ship like saying “good luck” to a fisherman (via FishingBooker). A badly aged superstition is the belief that having a wife on board a fishing boat is bad luck.

Voted best captain on Deadliest Catch by many fans, Sig Hansen has struggled to refute destructive superstitions. He has hired women to work on his boat and groomed his daughter Mandy to take over the captaincy. “As you go along, you see that these are just old superstitious things of the past that don’t mean anything,” Hansen told the Idaho Press. “I can see what Mandy has done over time.”

Still, Hansen admits it took some time for him to break the stereotypes his grandfather had instilled in him. “If you were to speak to Sig Hansen 30 years ago, I hate to say it, but there would be a different mentality,” he admitted. However, watching his daughter and colleagues changed things for the captain. “I honestly believe that anyone who has the heart and desire to get out and work, whether it’s crabbing or fishing, should do so when the opportunity arises,” said Hansen. “I see things differently now.”