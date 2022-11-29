Deadliest Catch’s Cast And Crew Were Overwhelmed With Protocols During COVID

In 2021, in accordance with state regulations, the Alaskan fishing industry established new rules that the captains of “Deadliest Catch” (along with the film crew) had to quickly adapt to. “With the pandemic and everything, it’s been difficult because you’re dealing with an unknown…several unknowns,” Sig Hansen said when speaking to We are the Mighty. These unknowns piled up as each crew found themselves in different situations based on their current location. “Unknowns like protocol on how to deal with illness when someone gets sick, protocols from the city of Dutch Harbor — they had their own protocols,” Hansen continued. “Then you had protocols with the fish tanneries that take our product.”

Men’s Journal explained that while both vessels and production crews learned to adapt to each site’s new rules, there was an unknown factor that suddenly threatened the entire Alaskan fishing season. Quota rules state that the fishery must be closed for two years if the fleet does not catch its allotment. And with many boats stuck in limbo of Covid protocol, things looked beaky. Hansen told ABC, “I’ve had friends who are on other fishing vessels … who literally haven’t left their boats for eight to nine months, they haven’t been able to get on shore.”

Well, as fans know, the industry has pushed ahead with the first crabbing season of the Covid pandemic. Season 17 was filmed and aired so fans could witness exactly what it was like for these fishermen and how hard it was just to get their boats out on the Bering Sea. And once they were finally out there, the familiarity of all those other deadly issues came to the fore again.