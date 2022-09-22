Deadliest Catch Vessels Burn Through A Staggering Amount Of Fuel During The Season

Andy Hillstrand spoke about his famous “deadliest catch” ship Time Bandit in an interview with Dockworld. And yes, his knowledge of the crab ship is very intimate, with the Time Bandit’s co-captain pointing out that the ship is a bit of a family heirloom at this point: “The Time Bandit was built by my father himself and my two Brothers at a shipyard in Charleston, Oregon in 1991.” Hillstrand then went into great detail about the ship’s statistics, noting in particular that “Time Bandit has a fuel capacity of 20,000 gallons.” He continued, “Usually she goes along 8.5 knots and nine knots is top speed At speed we burn 750 gallons a day.”

As Deadliest Catch fans will know, the show regularly discusses numbers when it comes to quotas, coordinates, and other nautical and fishing matters. Fuel economy is a topic that doesn’t often come up for discussion, but Hillstrand tossing that 750 gallons a day is intriguing to say the least. This is especially true in the context of what adds up over a full fishing season. When asked about that number, Hillstrand admitted that Time Bandit probably burns “about 80,000” gallons of fuel in a season.

That’s a staggering number indeed, although it likely fluctuates dramatically from season to season. However, given the harsh conditions ships face when navigating the frigid waters and choppy waves of the Bering Sea over the course of a season, it’s somewhat surprising that the average isn’t significantly higher.