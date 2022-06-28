Deadliest Catch Star Sig Hansen Is Guilty Of This Horrible Act

In May 2017, Sig was at a party with some family members and (meritoriously) ordered an Uber ride home because no one in her group could drive home safely. While driving, someone in the group tried to cancel their reservation through the app and pay with cash. The driver pulled over, told them he couldn’t accept cash, and asked them to make another ride request. Then Sig got angry. According to The Seattle Times, Hansen yelled and spat at the driver before kicking a door and causing $1,800 worth of bodily harm to the vehicle.

It wasn’t until June 2018 that Hansen pleaded guilty and faced the consequences of his actions. According to People, he was given a year’s probation, was ordered to abstain from drugs and alcohol during that time, and was not allowed to be within 500 feet of the driver in question. He later issued a heartfelt public apology. He expressed a desire to personally apologize to the man, which apparently was not possible given the court verdict. Shortly after his arrest, he stated: “I am terribly sorry and very embarrassed for my behavior. I owe apologies to a lot of people… I have no apologies and I take responsibility for my actions. I made a stupid move last night and I’m sorry.”

His behavior has been mostly fine since, although Entertainment Weekly did find out that he was caught smoking a cigarette in a hospital building after suffering a heart attack in April 2019. However, there have been no reports of him failing his parole or testing positive for substances since. It seems like he’s been trying hard to improve his and his wife’s health (via Country Living) ever since he got his second chance.