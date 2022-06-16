Deadliest Catch Fans Share Their Most Brutal Opinions On Keith

When u/majorhawkicedagger decided to ask on Reddit, “Why do they hate Keith?” he probably didn’t realize how many people would answer. u/nonbonumest’s first comment that “He has a tendency to explode and has touched boys on the show before” set the tone for the rest of the thread as viewers have heard of Keith Colburn since his first appearance on Deadliest Catch” discussed in season 3 as captain of The Wizard. Fans have a feeling that Keith – more so than the other captains – is struggling to control his anger.

In one incident Discovery caught on camera, Keith began yelling at Discovery cameraman Brad Carper and shoved him down a hallway against a wall. “Unfortunately, he just comes across as a real asshole to everyone.” commented one Redditor. In an interview with Boating Magazine, Keith was asked if the verbal outbursts and physical change were real, and Keith admitted they were. “Things are super stressful, so you’re already at the limit. When you add fatigue and danger, the screaming becomes common.” He went on to excuse it, saying that a lot of the problem is also the noise on the boat. “You have to shout to be heard over all the noise. You sound like an idiot, but you’re just trying to communicate.”

While many viewers respect Keith for believing he’s a good fisherman, his outbursts and actions against others have made him one of the most disliked Deadliest Catch captains.