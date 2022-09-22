Deadliest Catch Captain Sig Hansen’s Message For The Show’s Military Audience

During an exclusive interview with We Are The Mighty (a veteran-run media agency that creates content focused on the military community), Captain Sig Hansen addressed a message to Deadliest Catch’s massive military audience — expressing his gratitude for everything from what they do, as well as emphasizing the connection he feels to those in the military.

“Well number one, we appreciate them for what they do and for being part of the audience. I think we’re very similar,” said Hansen. “There’s risk and reward across the board and that’s a common denominator. We value them as much as they value us. It feels like family and it’s a really nice thing to see.”

Earlier in the interview, Hansen expressed his belief that there was another part of the series that connected members of the military to the fishermen of Deadliest Catch – explaining that military viewers could connect to the fishermen’s experience of having been at sea its gone around the world during their tours. Hansen’s message makes it clear that he has a deep admiration for the series’ massive military following and even feels a deep personal connection to them because of their shared experience of feeling isolated in dangerous situations.